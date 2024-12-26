Malabar Gold & Diamonds strengthens presence in the USA with the launch of its 6th showroom, in Atlanta, Georgia

India Post News Service

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally with over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched its 6th showroom in the USA at Atlanta, Georgia. This significant addition strengthens the brand’s presence in North America, offering customers in Georgia access to an extensive collection of exquisite jewelry combined with world-class service.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. L Ramesh Babu, the Consul General of India at Atlanta in the presence of Mr. Dilip Tunki, Mayor Pro Tem of Johns Creek city, Atlanta; Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head of North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Alfred John, Forsyth County Commissioner; Mr. Jasar R, Branch Head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other community leaders, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, media and well-wishers.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed said: “The launch of our 6th showroom in the USA is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. North America has been pivotal in driving our international growth, and our newest showroom in Atlanta is a testament to our commitment to this market. Taking forward our long-held legacy of providing an exceptional jewelry shopping experience to jewelry lovers, we shall continue with the ambitious expansion plan we have charted for North America. The launch of our Atlanta showroom marks yet another step forward on our journey to becoming the world’s largest jewelry retailer. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, team members, shareholders, and stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality”.

Located in Atlanta’s bustling community, the showroom spans 5,400 sq. ft. and features over 30,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries. From stunning bridal jewelry to elegant daily wear, the collection includes gold, diamond, and precious gemstone pieces catering to every occasion and taste. A customized jewelry design facility is available in the showroom, enabling customers to bring their unique visions to life with expert guidance from Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ skilled artisans. The showroom also has a luxurious customer lounge, facilitating a comfortable jewelry shopping experience.

“Atlanta’s rich cultural diversity and vibrant community made it the perfect choice for our 6th showroom in the USA. As a thriving metropolitan hub with a significant Indian-subcontinental population, the city presents an incredible opportunity for us to bring our wide-ranging portfolio of exceptional jewelry and impeccable services to a discerning audience. Following the overwhelming success of our flagship showroom in Los Angeles, we are confident that the Atlanta showroom will uphold our track record of excellence and become a cherished destination for jewelry lovers in Georgia. We have also charted an ambitious expansion plan for North America, which will include new showrooms in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its footprint into British Columbia and Alberta.”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahammed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Atlanta. Upholding the ethos of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, our goal is to seamlessly blend the artistry of traditional Indian jewelry with modern, contemporary designs, ensuring that Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a universal jewelry brand that resonates with all. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Similar to all our other showrooms, our Atlanta outlet is a testament to our vision of growing responsibly while meeting the diverse needs of our customers. Every piece of jewelry reflects our promise of quality, purity, and ethical craftsmanship, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations,” commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewelry buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the ‘Malabar Promise’ of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewelry exchange, 100% hallmarked jewelry, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labor practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group’s operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation. As part of the Malabar National Scholarship Programme (Launched in 2007), the group has announced that it will be awarding 21,000 scholarships for female students worth USD 1.9 Million. The Group has also opened 247 micro learning centers in India with the aim of promoting basic education amongst the impoverished.

About Malabar:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 375 outlets spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 22,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

