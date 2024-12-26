Detox Masala for Veggies

Madhumati Tyagi

Diabetes/ Madhumey is a metabolic Kapha type of disorder in which the diminished functioning of Agni (Digestive fire) leads to a tendency towards high blood sugar. For the effective results of your Ayurvedic medicines and improving your digestive fire, you need to clean/detox your gut system first. Using this masala in your vegetables especially green-leafy and bitter vegetables is instrumental in managing diabetes.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Turmeric/Haldi powder

2 tbsp Cumin/Jeera powder

3 tbsp Coriander/Dhaniya

4tbsp Fennel/ Saunf Powder

How to make:

Mix all the spice powders together and store in a jar

When you are making a vegetable curry, place a small amount of ghee in a pan and heat on a medium flame.

Saute the spices until the aroma released but be careful not to burn them.

Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Then, add this masala to your vegetables and stire them well.

Note: Combining the spice with black pepper increase your body’s ability to absorb turmeric’s beneficial compound called piperine, and when combined with curcumin, has shown to increase bioavailability.