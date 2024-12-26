Detox Masala for Veggies

Madhumati Tyagi
Diabetes/ Madhumey is a metabolic Kapha type of disorder in which the diminished functioning of Agni (Digestive fire) leads to a tendency towards high blood sugar. For the effective results of your Ayurvedic medicines and improving your digestive fire, you need to clean/detox your gut system first. Using this masala in your vegetables especially green-leafy and bitter vegetables is instrumental in managing diabetes.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp Turmeric/Haldi powder
- 2 tbsp Cumin/Jeera powder
- 3 tbsp Coriander/Dhaniya
- 4tbsp Fennel/ Saunf Powder
How to make:
- Mix all the spice powders together and store in a jar
- When you are making a vegetable curry, place a small amount of ghee in a pan and heat on a medium flame.
- Saute the spices until the aroma released but be careful not to burn them.
- Add salt and black pepper to taste.
- Then, add this masala to your vegetables and stire them well.
Note: Combining the spice with black pepper increase your body’s ability to absorb turmeric’s beneficial compound called piperine, and when combined with curcumin, has shown to increase bioavailability.
