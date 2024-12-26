American Hindus act on rising atrocities on Bangladesh Hindus

India Post News Service

BAY AREA: On December 23 The United Hindu Council has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to shed light on the ongoing plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. The campaign, titled “AskYunusWHY“, aims to bring attention to the violence faced by Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The first billboard of the campaign has been unveiled at a prominent location on 880-N and Market Street in Oakland. Over the next three months, digital billboards at six key locations across the Bay Area, including high-traffic zones along 101, 880, and major bridges, will display messages designed to raise awareness and spark conversations around this critical issue.

In a joint statement Rohit Sharma, Deepak Bajaj and Daipayan Deb of the United Hindu Council said:

” Our Council’s motto is to educate, elevate and energize humanity. We want to convey the core values of Hinduism including peace, universal oneness and mutual respect that humanity needs to aspire to. As such, the harm and violence being perpetrated on the Hindu minority and other minorities in Bangladesh under the governance of Mohammad Yunus is highly regrettable. He and his government should be inclusive of all Bangladeshis and stop oppressing the minorities based on their religion. The global leadership needs to play an active role in ensuring freedom to life is being upheld by the Yunus govt towards all its citizens. On behalf of the Hindu-Americans in the Bay Area, we also call upon the local, state and national leadership in the US to urge the ruling govt in Bangladesh to protect human rights.”

The campaign also includes a dedicated website for additional resources and information – www.AskYunusWhy.com , encouraging people to visit and learn more after seeing the billboard messages. Each billboard will remain active for one week, with updates about the exact locations shared weekly.

The United Hindu Council, a grass-roots movement of Ram bhakts of Bay Area, calls upon the community to spread the message widely across social media platforms using the handle #AskYunusWhy and engage with local political leaders in California to amplify this initiative.

The campaign serves as a reminder of the urgent need for justice and solidarity in addressing the issues faced by minorities in Bangladesh.

For further details, visit the official website https://www.unitedhinducouncil.org or the X handle @UHC_Media.