FOG – Holiday Toy Giveaway held at Fremont Temple

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

Fremont, CA: In keeping with the giving tradition and in spirit of holidays, FOG (Festival of Globe) and Fremont Hindu Temple organized a “Holiday Toy and Blanket Drive” on Sunday, December 15th, 2024.

This annual Holiday Toy Giveaway at Fremont Temple was held to distribute the toys to needy children including incarcerated youth and destitute kids. Alameda county juvenile justice system has many such children in its system.

The toy collection was organized in the community, local temples and several social events. Devotees generously donated new toys, blankets and funds for a record number of young children to be supported this Holiday season. There was tremendous response to FOG’s appeal to community for the Toy Drive. Over 500 people donated the new toys . The collected toys were delivered to the needy during the holidays. Event was attended by Elected Officials including Fremont Mayor Dr. Raj Salwan, Fremont Council members Desrie Campbell, Yajing Zhang, and Kathy Kimberlin, School Board Trustee Area 2, Santa Clara Unified School – Kathy Watanabe, FUSD trustee Rinu Nair, Alameda County Superior court judges, Representatives from several other Bay Area Counties, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Convener – FOG, said, “We at Fremont Hindu Temple have been holding the Toy Drive for past 41 years to spread the joy right from Festival of Lights through Christmas and New Year. Thanks to all the donors of Toys, Blankets and other accessories for needy, destitute, incarcerated, juvenile and other disabled children. It is an amazing uniting event where community compassion and generosity makes lives of the needy better this holiday season and brings smiles on the countless young faces We look forward to making this holiday season special for these children.”

Also Read: FOG Toy Drive a big success with generous community support

FOG Toy Drive 1 of 8