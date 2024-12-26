President of India to inaugurate Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi Cancer Hospital in Karnataka

India Post News Service

“Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu has accepted the invitation and will inaugurate the newly built Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi Cancer Hospital on December 30th, 2024 in Belgagavi, Karnataka,” Dr. Sampat Shivangi, who has donated his family fortunes to build this much needed, state of the art hospital in a rural region in the state of Karnataka, announced here today.

Dr. Sampat Shivangi is a distinguished Indian American physician, philanthropist, and community leader with a profound impact on healthcare, education, and cultural preservation across India and the United States.

In addition to establishing the Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi Cancer Hospital in Karnataka, through the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation, Dr. Shivangi has established multiple charitable institutions in India, including primary and middle schools, community halls, and healthcare facilities, greatly enhancing educational and healthcare access for underserved communities.

In the U.S., Dr. Shivangi has contributed to establishing a Hindu temple in Jackson, Mississippi, providing a cultural and spiritual hub for the Hindu community and beyond. Recognized for his exemplary service, a street in Mississippi bears his name, a testament to his contributions to healthcare and community welfare.

“Having lived in India for three decades, in not so privileged and progressive parts of the world, it always touched my heart and Atma why so and why not we all have equal playing field on earth,’ Dr. Shivangi says, when asked about what led him to his decision to donate his money, time, efforts and skills.

“During my years in hospitals as a student, resident and staff, I was devastated. I had a great desire to do something that helps people, including for the need to establish a cancer hospital in my native town, where people have to travel hundreds of miles away for such a treatment and possibly could not afford the travel, stay, or medical expenses.”

It took him lots of reflection, planning, and working with multiple groups before this noble project conceived in his heart several years ago, has now come to fulfillment. “Believe me, I went to my hometown in Karnataka to set up a Cancer Hospital. I had even formed a committee and raised funds. Made several trips to India and struggled to do something good, but returned home empty-handed.”

His efforts and love to give back to his motherland came to fruition when he saw “an opportunity in my district to establish a world-class facility. I did not want to let it go. After several trips to India and collaborating with the local authorities, I am excited that Dr. Sampat Kumar S Shivanagi Cancer Hospital has become a reality. What an honor, the President of India will be inaugurating my dream facility, a most memorable and modern hospital in Belgaum, my home district and at the medical college, where I was an Assistant Professor.”

Over the years, in the pursuit of its vision, the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation has come to be known for its belief and tireless efforts that every individual deserves an opportunity to thrive, and is a beacon of hope, fostering resilience and building a more inclusive and harmonious world for all.

Describing the goals of the Cancer Hospital and the Charitable Foundation, Dr. Shivangi, a soft-spoken physician says, “The Charitable Foundation was set up several years ago to establish, promote, and provide the needy and the downtrodden fellow human beings with opportunities to access quality education, promote mental health awareness, ensure healthcare equity, support tribal communities in their holistic development, empower women to break barriers, and leverage sports as a catalyst for positive change.”

At the heart of societal transformation, the Dr. Sampat Shivangi Foundation stands as a testament to unwavering commitment and compassion. The foundation is built upon the pillars of education, healthcare, mental well-being, tribal support, women’s empowerment, and sports development. With a profound understanding of the multifaceted needs of underprivileged communities, we have designed a range of initiatives that address these vital aspects of human well-being.

As the first Indian American to serve on the Board of the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health, Dr. Shivangi has made significant strides in mental health advocacy. His leadership extends to national positions, serving on the National Board of Directors for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), appointed by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

A dedicated advocate for Indo-U.S. relations, Dr. Shivangi has contributed to key initiatives, including the Indo-U.S. Civil Nuclear Agreement, collaborating with President George W. Bush to strengthen ties between the two nations. His commitment to India is further reflected in his coordination efforts with the White House to lift sanctions against India during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Dr. Shivangi says, he always thought about why, the Indian Americans especially, the Physician fraternity, consisting of more than 100,000 physicians in the United States are not willing to undertake philanthropy in their homeland or in USA. My hope and prayers is that, many more will follow me just as my dream has come true today. I urge my fellow Indo-American physicians to join this movement and help change the world for the better. My humble request is that let us be the change, and bring this movement to make our world different tomorrow. I hope my prayers will be answered one day and all humanity lives in a better world.”

Dr. Shivangi is married to Dr. Udaya S. Shivangi, MD, and the couple are blessed with two daughters: Priya S. Shivangi, MS (NYU); and Pooja S. Shivangi, who is an Attorney at Law.

A recipient of numerous awards, including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, The US Congressional Recognition Award, and the Ellis Medal of Honor Award, Dr. Shivangi’s legacy reflects a lifelong dedication to improving lives through healthcare, philanthropy, and international diplomacy.

