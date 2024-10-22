Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens US Flagship Showroom in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest jewellery groups, has opened its US flagship showroom in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in its growth within North America. This new showroom is the largest and fifth location for Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the USA.

The inauguration ceremony was led by California Congresswoman Michelle Steele, with Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed, Vice Chairman KP Abdul Salam, International Operations Managing Director Shamlal Ahamed, North America Regional Head Joseph Eapan, and other senior management in attendance.

Spanning 6,500 square feet in Artesia City, the showroom boasts over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries and features around 25 exclusive brands. Customers can also personalize their jewellery selections. To celebrate the opening, all customers will receive guaranteed Gold Coins with the purchase of Diamond and Precious Gem Jewellery, an offer valid until November 3rd.

Commenting on the occasion, MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Our flagship showroom in Los Angeles highlights our dedication to providing an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience. This location is particularly significant for us, as North America plays a vital role in our growth strategy. We are excited to announce our plans to open 20 new showrooms globally this October, and we are grateful for the support that has helped us pursue our goal of becoming the world’s leading jeweler.”

The sixth Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in the US will soon open in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has ambitious plans for expansion, targeting cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its presence into British Columbia and Alberta. Of the 20 new showrooms set to launch in October, seven are already operational, with 13 more to follow in the USA, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India. Currently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates more than 360 showrooms across 13 countries, dedicating 5% of its profits to various social responsibility projects.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company is currently the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 360 showrooms spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

