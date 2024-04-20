“Always been a contender”: Former MI star on KL Rahul’s chances to feature in T20 WC

NEW DELHI: Former Mumbai Indians star pacer Mitchell McClenaghan believes Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has always been a contender for a spot in India’s 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

KL Rahul made his return to the field of cricket after complaining of right quadriceps pain following India’s defeat in the first Test against England earlier this year.

Rahul came on as an impact substitute against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the LSG management was keen on “easing him back” from injury.

Before his fiery knock of 82(53) against the Chennai Super Kings, Rahul had struggled to put runs on the board, as he averaged 34 with 204 runs in six matches. His form raised concerns over his selection for the marquee event.

McClenaghan expressed that Rahul has always been a contender for a spot in the highly anticipated tournament.

“Well, I think KL has always been a contender; it is just how well he performs in the IPL leading up to the competition. This is a very significant performance. I think his spirit will be high. I think the main thing on which he will be focusing right now is the spirit of his team. I think it is a massive win; it is a huge win, in fact, in terms of where they are in the points table,” the former New Zealand pacer said on ESPNcricinfo.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that with his blitzkrieg, the LSG skipper, who recently turned 32, has put his name on the table for a spot in the team.

“There is a cue in that particular department that the top-order batter but keeper also. He has certainly put his name on the table,” Moody added.

While chasing 177, Rahul forged a 134-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock, which laid the groundwork for a successful chase.

Rahul struck 82 in 53 deliveries at a strike rate of 154.72, which included nine boundaries and three maximums.

Nicholas Pooran came in to provide the icing on the cake and seal an 8-wicket win for LSG over CSK. (ANI)

