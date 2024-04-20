Elon Musk delays India visit says, “Tesla obligations require visit to be delayed”

NEW DELHI: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has delayed his trip to India. In a post replying to a news report that cited the delay of his India Trip, Elon Musk posted on X “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year.”

Musk, was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit. Last week, the Tesla CEO confirmed his upcoming maiden visit to India, saying he looked forward to meeting PM Modi.

Taking to his official handle, Musk had posted on X, “Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!”

Musk was also expected to disclose details of the automobile major’s plans for the country, going forward.

It was reported earlier that Tesla officials were exploring potential sites in India for a manufacturing plant, which is anticipated to necessitate an investment of approximately USD 2 billion. Tesla’s interest in expanding its presence in the Indian market has intensified, with the company actively searching for a suitable location to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

According to sources, both the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have reportedly extended attractive land offers to Tesla for this purpose, signalling significant progress in India’s electric mobility landscape. The proposed manufacturing plant, with estimated investments ranging from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles. This move aligns with India’s new EV policy, which seeks to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Under the government’s EV scheme, which aims to position India as a preferred manufacturing destination for EVs equipped with advanced technology, several key objectives have been outlined. These include attracting investments from global EV manufacturers, promoting the adoption of advanced EV technology among Indian consumers, and bolstering the country’s Make in India initiative. Moreover, Tesla’s entry into the Indian market holds immense promise for the country’s economy and environment.

The establishment of a manufacturing plant and increased procurement of auto parts from India are expected to create jobs, foster economic growth, and strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. (ANI)

Also Read: Tesla electric vehicles entry into India will be natural progression – Elon Musk