Americans4Hindus endorses Madison Nguyen for Santa Clara County Supervisor

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

San Jose, CA: In its drive to promote, support and encourage Pro-Hindu candidates in local elections, Americans4Hindus endorsed Madison Nguyen for her Santa Clara County Supervisor campaign. Held on 29th June 2024 in the middle of San Jose city, the fundraiser attracted many ardent supporters who wanted to encourage likeminded candidates with similar values to policy-making positions.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder, Americans4Hindus said, “Our communities share the core values and it is important for us to unite to get a voice in policy making circles.”

Madison Nguyen as part of her message said, “As a daughter of immigrant parents, I grew up working alongside my family in the agricultural fields of the Central Valley. My family of eleven was held together with local government services. I received a Bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Cruz and a Master’s from the University of Chicago. I served on the San Jose City Council from 2005-2014, with the last four years as Vice Mayor, and delivered over 1,000 units of affordable housing, new parks, and hundreds of jobs in my district. Since then, I’ve taught at De Anza College, worked for a non-profit that distributes food to the needy, and currently work for a company that promotes small businesses.

I am running for County Supervisor to: stop wasteful spending, reduce homelessness and crime, increase mental health services, help small businesses recover, create vocational and technical career paths for youth, and build affordable housing. I believe in accountability, transparency, and an open door. Let’s bring common sense back to our government and restore community engagement, because it’s time for results.

I am deeply honored to receive the support and endorsement from Americans 4 Hindus. I hold the work of Dr. Romesh Japra and his leadership team in the highest regard. Their efforts to raise awareness, advocate for cultural preservation and identity, and advance civic and political engagement are truly commendable. I look forward to working with them on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “

For more details please visit: Americans4Hindus.org