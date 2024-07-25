Americans4Hindus endorses Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein reelection campaign

Dr. Abhilash Maroju

On July 21st, 2024, Sunnyvale residents and esteemed dignitaries gathered at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi to rally behind Mayor Larry Klein’s bid for re-election. Against the backdrop of the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere and savory offerings, attendees engaged directly with Mayor Klein, discussing local priorities and reaffirming their endorsement of his leadership. The event not only showcased Klein’s approachability and commitment to community engagement but also underscored his track record of advancing Sunnyvale’s infrastructure and fostering inclusive growth.

Mayor Larry Klein has been instrumental in steering Sunnyvale through periods of growth and development. His tenure has been marked by initiatives aimed at improving city infrastructure and enhancing community services, initiatives that have garnered widespread support among constituents and local leaders alike. The presence of dignitaries at the recent meet and greet highlighted the significance of Klein’s leadership in fostering unity and progress within the city.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder, Americans4Hindus, asked attendees to unite behind Mayor Klein, emphasizing his dedication and vision for the city’s future. The event featured dignitaries including Narendra Pathak, Human Rights Commissioner for Santa Clara County, Mayor Larry Klein, Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Manisha Shah of Americans4Hindus, and Kathy Warner from the City of Santa Clara, who expressed their support and praised Klein’s leadership qualities and community commitment.

The evening took on added significance with the presentation of a “Certificate of Endorsement” from Manisha Shah (Vice-President of Americans4Hindus). Shah eloquently outlined Klein’s embodiment of principles such as commitment and dedication to Sunnyvale, ensuring the wellbeing and prosperity of its residents. She emphasized Klein’s role in promoting a society that cherishes its diversity, underscoring the enduring value of his contributions to the mayor’s office.

In a gesture of financial support, KP Maheshwari (CFO of Americans4Hindu) and Ritu Maheshwari (Executive Director of Americans for Hindus) presented a donation check to Mayor Klein. This contribution symbolized Americans4Hindus’ tangible backing of Klein’s candidacy and vision for Sunnyvale’s future. As Sunnyvale prepares for the upcoming election, these endorsements and contributions serve as a resounding endorsement of Mayor Larry Klein’s commitment to advancing the city’s prosperity and enhancing its quality of life for all residents.

In his message Mayor Klein said “It’s been an honor to serve as Mayor over the past 5 and half years. and to have the opportunity to set the standard as Sunnyvale’s first directly-elected Mayor. I’m a Technology Mayor, working in Start-ups and Tech companies for over 30 years. I’ve also served Sunnyvale for over 20 years now, including nine years as a Planning Commissioner, non-profit board member, Councilmember, and now as Mayor—and I’m ready to serve for another 4 years. I’ve worked to increase our regional voice, especially during the COVID pandemic, doing whatever I could to help residents and small businesses survive and prosper over the last four years. I’ve highlighted 250+ family-run Sunnyvale restaurants at www.EatSunnyvale.com (http://www.EatSunnyvale.com) , helping them thrive. I’ve also concentrated on celebrating and embracing the diversity of our community—that diversity makes us better! I worked to help elect Sunnyvale’s first Indian American Councilmember, Murali Srinivasan, who is now my Vice Mayor and a big supporter. Sunnyvale has an excellent reputation as a City and Council, and maintaining that reputation is a key responsibility of the Mayor.

My job is being a leader with vision—collaborating with my colleagues and residents to make our city better; focusing on creating walkable, safe and vibrant neighborhoods, finishing our Downtown Vision, building a mixture of housing solutions, and keeping our city moving in the right direction. I’m ready to continue partnering with everyone to make A BETTER SUNNYVALE FOR ALL. Let’s continue to work together to make our city a place where our diversity’s celebrated, voices are uplifted, and everyone has a seat at the table. There’s more work to be done, and I’m committed to continuing our progress. With your support, I will do my best to ensure that our city remains vibrant, prosperous, equitable and inclusive. Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your commitment to a brighter future for all. I humbly ask you to learn more, donate and join my team at: LARRYFORMAYOR.com”

Please visit Americans4Hindus.org for more information.