Delhi drenched by heavy rain; police issues advisory on traffic diversions

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms, providing much-needed respite to the citizens from the persistent humid weather.

The spells of sudden rainfall, however, have caused waterlogging and heavy traffic disruptions across several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has predicted more showers in the next two hours in Delhi and the NCR region.

Delhi’s Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Rajauri Garden, and Patel Nagar areas have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning since morning, said IMD.

Light rainfall has also been experienced in a few places in Delhi, including Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, President House, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and IGNOU, the IMD stated.

The IMD further stated that recent satellite imagery indicated convective clouds over South Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

IMD also issued the expected impacts over the Delhi-NCR due to rain, which include localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, closure of underpasses, and disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

The Delhi Traffic Police have also issued an advisory notice stating traffic disruption on Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg due to water logging at Chatta Rail Chowk.

In a post on X, Traffic Police have also indicated diversion points at Chatta Rail Red Light and Lothian Road and further indicated alternative routes for commuters.

Commuters coming from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate have been advised to take a left turn from Chatta Rail Red Light and travel along Kodia Pul–ODRS Pul Mithai–Mori Gate Boulevard Road to reach ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

Commuters coming from the ISBT towards NS Marg were advised to follow the route of ISBT Kashmiri Gate Boulevard Road–Mori Gate–Pul Duffrin ODRS Kodia Pul–NS Marg.

Also, the traffic police have asked commuters coming from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square to choose an alternative route due to an overturned HGV at Naraina Flyover, which has affected traffic on Ring Road in the carriageway.

In the past 24 hours, the highest significant amount of rainfall was observed in Delhi University at 89.5 mm, followed by IGNOU at 34.5 mm, Pitampura, Narayana, and Pushpa Viharat at 8.5 mm, and Pragati Maidan at 6.5 mm. (ANI)

