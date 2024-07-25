Dr. Mehmet Oz presents keynote address on “Living the Good Life” at AAPI’s World Health Congress in New York City

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: Dr. Mehmet Oz, surgeon, former U.S. Senate candidate, and best-selling author delivered the keynote address at the 1st ever World Health Congress being organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) at the iconic Marriot Marquee on Times Square in New York City on July 19th, 2024.

During his over 30 minutes long talk on “Living the Good Life,” Dr. Oz shared with the over 1,000 AAPI delegates who had assembled at the Broadway Ballroom his insights into wellness and health optimization that resonate deeply within and beyond the medical community.

The World Health Congress, which began on July 18th with the cutting of the Ribbon by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams is being attended by over 1,000 physicians and has over ing80 speakers and CEOs from around the globe, provide the delegates with an opportunity to network and explore groundbreaking advancements across healthcare disciplines.

In his address, Dr. Oz shared with attendees, tools as they navigate the path to health and happiness. Utilizing video clips and other tools to engage with the audience, Dr. Oz shared about the MitraClip, an FDA approved implantable device to treat leaky heart valves, designed to spare patients from open-heart surgery by snaking hardware into the heart through a major vein. Dr. Oz shared his insights into ways to fix the state-funded health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Earlier, Pramukh Swami Dr. Swami Gyanvatsal, a Motivational Speaker from Akshardham, BAPS Swaminaryan Mandir presented his talk on “Physician Burnout.”

In his address, Swami Gyanvasti Dr. Gyan Vatsal focused on various aspects of personal development, spirituality, social harmony, giving back to society, education, and knowledge, highlighting the significance of continuous learning and education in personal growth.

The CEO Forum was moderated by Dr. Achintya Moulick, Chair of the AAPI World Health Congress. In his opening remarks, Dr. Moulick said, “The first World Congress of AAPI signals the beginning of a new chapter for the organization which has had a significant impact on American healthcare. The goal for me as the first convention chair of the World Congress is to bring healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, financial bodies and policymakers together and create a perfect gathering of first, second and third generation physicians and other healthcare providers of Indian origin lead the way for the future of global health.”

The CEO had industry leaders from healthcare, pharma and IT, including Dr. Oz; Edward Chan, 1315 Capitall; Michael Kopko,, Co-founder & CEO | Pearl Health; Hemanth Neeli,, Inhospital Physicians; Ishan Shivanand,, Yoga of Immortals (YOI); and Dr. Samin Sharma, The Mount Sinai Hospital, Director, Cardiovascular Clinical Institute.

The inspiration forum deliberated on ways to provide the best and most efficient healthcare delivery to patients, with minimum cost and how AI has and will influence healthcare delivery in the US and around the world.

AAPI’s Legislative Day discussed the need to regulate healthcare, visa, physician-patient relationship, insurance issues and was moderated by Dr. Sumul Raval, national Secretary of AAPI. He said, “AAPI’s lobbying efforts on some of the issues affecting the broader Indian American community and other immigrant groups is also a testament to industry.”

Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, member of AAPI’s national Board of Trustees, and the Regional Director, Mid Atlantic-I Region Dr. Bhavani Srinivasan moderated the Legislative Day. Lawmakers how were part of the Panel included: New York City Councilwoman Susan Zhuang; New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan; NY Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumarl; Ravi Reddi, representing the Office of US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; New Jersey state Senator Vin Gopal; and, NYC Councilwoman Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers.

Dr. Anjana Samadder, president of AAPI said, “The growing influence of doctors of Indian heritage is evident, as increasingly physicians of Indian origin hold critical positions in the healthcare, academic, research institutions. AAPI’s role has come to be recognized as vital among members and among lawmakers.”

The evening of entertainment at the end of the day was by the popular Aditya Narayan, who mesmerized the audience with his fantastic performance. The day long packed events ended with Garba Night, giving the attendees a great opportunity to immerse themselves in culture and experiencing the joy and energy of traditional Garba dance.

Dr. Lokesh Edara, Chair, AAPI Board of Trustees said, “The growing influence of doctors of Indian heritage is evident, as increasingly physicians of Indian origin hold critical positions in the healthcare, academic, research and administrative positions across the nation. With their hard work, dedication, compassion, and skills, they have thus carved an enviable niche in the American medical community. ”

Dr. Samadder, President of AAPI, summarized the day long event and the impact it has for the future of the growing Indian American community, healthcare providers and the healthcare industry. For more information on AAPI and its programs and initiatives, please visit: www.aapiusa.org