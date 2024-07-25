AAPI’s Women’s Leadership Forum focuses on “Celebrating Women of Excellence”

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Women are leading the world by being the proponents of economic empowerment, strengthening educational organizations, and being a powerful voice in politics.

They have overcome obstacles and have shown the world what a woman can achieve and contribute to the betterment of the world as never before in human history. AAPI’s Women’s Leadership Forum focused on “Celebrating Women of Excellence”

Each of the speakers shared with the audience their personal journey to become successful in their professional careers.

Smirti Irani shared with the audience where she broke many glass ceilings and rose to the top of the political and Bollywood world. “I am honored to be part of the panel of trail blazing women.” She said, she was one of the youngest ever to be elected to the Rajya Sabha and Cabinet positions at the Federal Government. She was proud to have been honored by the World Economic Forum when it named me as a Young Woman Leader of the world.”

Smiriti Irani highlighted India’s role in bringing women’s leadership to the world forum though its leadership of G 20. She said, “Women don’t have the problem of speaking up, but they have the problem of being heard.” She said, “Women’s values cannot be measured by their success, she needs to be evaluated by what she is.” She paid homage to physicians of Indian origin “for your great contributions” and urged that “AAPI celebrates where every voice of women is celebrated.”

Young Yoshita Singh shared about the journey she made from India to the UN. “You learn everyday as there is new everyday. I have seen the sea change in multilateral and bilateral relationships with USA.”

Dr. Soumya Vishvanathan said, “I am honored to be part of the powerful panel. It’s not about women, but people’s development. An internal medicine physician in New England, she decided to take on leadership roles and rose to the top of the ladder today. She said, “With a well-rounded education and belief that I am ready to take on this leadership role leading 17 hospitals across Florida, where our system wise focus on training young physicians.”

While congratulating the members of AAPI's Women's Forum, Dr. Anajana Samadder, President of AAPI said, "From birth to death, all of us need women in our lives. They sacrifice their lives for the rest of the family, society, and the world at large. AAPI's Women Forum salutes the great contributions of the women panelists here today and all the women who are present here today and everywhere."