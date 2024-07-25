Kewal Kanda recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award

India Post News Service

Norwalk, CA: Kewal Kanda was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Services by the Indian-American community organized by Charu Shivakumar, Rani Kuusto, Aparna Hande, and Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee in collaboration with the Excel Foundation at Sanatan Dharma Temple in Norwalk.

Approximately 100 community leaders and friends of Kewal got together in Sanatan Dharma Temple’s community hall to recognize him for his services to the Indian-American community. All those who spoke showered him with praise for his exceptional leadership and being catalyst for cohesiveness of community leaders. Kewal has been instrumental in helping people with OCIs, Visas, Passport renewals, Surrender Certificates, and many other consulate services. He also takes lead in organizing the Consular Camps in Artesia/Cerritos/Norwalk area. He also has managed and participated in organizing Blood Donation Drives and Health & Welfare Seminars organized by GOPIO-LA Chapter

Kewal is currently the Vice President and Treasurer for GOPIO-International. He has been involved in many Indian-American organizations to help his community any way he can. He is a founder president of GOPIO-LA Chapter (2013), Rajput Association of America (1984), and was FIA-SC president in 2006. In 2015, Government of India through Consul General of India, San Francisco organized Regional Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (RPBD) in Los Angeles. Kewal Kanda was Treasurer and member of the Core Committee that successfully managed the RPBD.

Kewal is well respected in his community as he is always willing and ready to help anyone he can. Currently he is Chairman of United Indian Associations of Southern California (UIASC) a consortium of many local organizations to celebrate India’s Republic and Independence Days.