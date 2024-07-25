Rajan Zed to open US Senate with Hindu prayer

CHICAGO: Rajan Zed, has been scheduled to deliver the opening-prayer again in the Senate. Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, has read Hindu opening-prayers in 310 other legislative bodies in 44 US states and Canada

He plans to start and end the July 30 prayer of the Senate with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work. Prayer will contain hymns from world’s oldest extant scripture.

Zed will read the English interpretation of the original Sanskrit verses from Rig-Veda.

Beginning with Gayatri-Mantra, considered the most sacred mantra of Hinduism, he plans to say from Brahadaranyakopanishad: “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge senators and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

Zed will be wearing traditional saffron-colored kurta-pajama, a rudraksh mala (rosary); besides sandal-paste tilak on his forehead.

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

