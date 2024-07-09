An unforgettable experience, say Russian artists after meeting PM Modi

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Russian Cultural troupe who performed Bharatnatyam and Garba during the diaspora event in Moscow. Most of them later labeled their brief meeting with the Indian leader as an “unforgettable experience”.

PM Modi was eager to know if all of them could speak Hindi, to which the artists replied “thoda thoda” (a little bit).

Some of the artists who performed at the event told Prime Minister Modi that they have been practising the art for last two, three decades.

The Prime Minister also asked them who all had visited India, to which many of them replied in affirmative with many saying that they have also performed in various Indian cities.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated their performance and also posed for a photograph with the troupe.

Earlier in the day, several Indians, and even Russians present at the venue, said that they were thrilled to welcome the Prime Minister and listen to his address at the event.

“The atmosphere here is amazing. It is a memorable experience to see PM Modi, hear his speech,” said one Russian woman.

One of the Russian artists said in Hindi that she was quite excited to perform garba to welcome PM Modi.

“Ever since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the first time, we Indians have started getting so much respect all over the world,” said a NRI attending the event.

