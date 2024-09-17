Asian Champions Trophy: India overcome China’s resolute defence to retain title with 1-0 win

MOQI: India successfully lifted the men’s Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time with a nervy 1-0 win over the hosts, China, on Tuesday.

The ‘Fultonball’ continued to spread its charm as India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy unbeaten. India previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

When the Indian forwards struggled in front of China’s defensive wall, the defensive players inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win.

India started the final with a bit of nerves haunting them in the opening minutes. A loose pass from the defence to the sidelines allowed China to exert pressure on the defending champions. However, the hosts couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity, giving India a reprieve.

India replied back, Vivek Sagar Prasad flaunting his skills on the left flank. The ball eventually arrived to Sukhjeet, who made a clever backflick attempt at China’s goalpost. But goalkeeper Wang Weihao was alert to the threat and dealt with it effectively.

Nilakanta Sharma registered the first-time shot on goal from the right side. He latched on to the ball with an exquisite through ball, but Wang wasn’t in the mood to allow India to take the lead.

Tackles and interceptions on both sides continued to unfold in the electric atmosphere. India captain Harmanpreet Singh nonchalantly exhibited aerial control and passed through the legs of the China player to begin a move. The impressive piece of play ended with India earning a penalty corner.

Harmanpreet tried to convert with his impressive drag flick, but the move didn’t reap any rewards. India maintained pressure on China but failed to breach their last defence, Wang Weihao.

India goalkeeper Krishan Pathak was forced to make his first big save towards the end of the first quarter. Jarmanpreet’s mistake allowed China to earn their first penalty corner. Pathak stood tall and denied China the opportunity to go in front. The first quarter ended goalless.

In the second quarter, India struggled to find the passing lanes, with China restraining itself from pressing too high. India stayed patient and looked to break China’s resolute defence from the right side.

India once again had a sniff at the goal but missed by the barest of margins. After winning the ball in the midfield, Manpreet and Nilakanta combined to open up a goalscoring opportunity for Sukhjeet. The move didn’t materialise into a goal but Sukhjeet ensured that India earned a penalty corner.

Harmapnpreet rattled the post from the penalty corner and missed the goal by the barest of margins. The second quarter of the thrilling contest concluded goalless. At the end of the half-time, India had 84 per cent of possession.

In the third quarter, the story of the final continued with China negating India’s possession play. Against the flow of play, China earned a penalty corner and the crowd went berserk. In the midst of the sound of drums echoing in the stadium, China players stepped up to take the penalty corner. However, the sense of jubilation faded away when the penalty corner resulted in the ball hitting a China player on its way to the target.

With the frustration of Indian players rising, China upped the ante in their hunt to break the deadlock, bringing an end to the third quarter.

In the final quarter, India eventually took the lead that they had desired. India’s two primary drag flickers combined to power India to a one-goal lead. Harmanpreet passed it on to Jugraj Singh, who didn’t miss the opportunity from the field to bring down China’s defensive wall.

With five minutes left, China’s goalkeeper Wang Weihao was sent off the field, leaving them with just 10 players. India held on to their lead and successfully defended their title. (ANI)