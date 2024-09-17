NEW DELHI: The Mexican Embassy in India expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for illuminating the iconic Qutub Minar in New Delhi with Mexico’s flag colors. This gesture celebrated Mexico’s 214th Independence Day on September 16.

The embassy added that Mexico strategic partnership, strengthening trade-investment exchanges, exploring cooperation in innovation, and promoting our lively cultures.

The embassy said, “On 16th September night, the iconic Indian monument Qutub Minar was illuminated with Mexico flag colors.

Miliatry will continue working towards a strategic partnership, strengthening trade-investment exchanges, exploring cooperation in innovation, and promoting our lively cultures.”

“On 16th September night, the iconic monument Qutub Minar was illuminated with flag colors. will continue working towards a strategic partnership, strengthening trade-investment exchanges, exploring cooperation in innovation, and promoting our lively cultures.”

Earlier on July 5, an Officer of Mexico Police, M Olmos A, who underwent training at the Mexico Police Training Programme at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar said on Friday that now she knows better practices for policing.

Olmos told ANI, “For the past 15 days, we took part in a special training here in India. Now, we know better practices for policing in my country.”

The Director of the School of Internal Security and SMART Policing, Major General Deepak Mehra, said that statues of eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi find a place of honour in many prominent places and cities in Mexico. It shows that Mexico and India have shared values of peace and non-violence.

“Together, these serve as a constant reminder of our shared values of peace and non-violence. Perhaps one of the most prominent cultural exchanges between Mexico and India can be attributed to eminent Mexican poets. Nobel laureate of 1990 and Ambassador of Mexico to India between 1962 and 1968, Octavio Paz’s best works were written during his time in India, which are the gateway for many Mexicans,” Mehra said. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Mexico ‘dont see eye to eye’ on some issues but relationship going forward: Mexican Envoy