Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar: Celebs wish PM Modi on his 74th birthday

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday, several Bollywood actors took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes.

Among those who sent their greetings included Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, south megastar Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, among others.

Superstar Rajinikanth shared his message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodi ji I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness.

A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodi ji 🙏🏻 I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 17, 2024

Akshay Kumar, known for his friendly relationship with the Prime Minister, also took to his X account and wrote, “Aapko Janamdin ki anek subhkamnaye. Desh ke liye aap bina thake bina ruke jo kar rahe hain, us par hum ko garv hain. Bhagwan se prarthana hain ki aap khush aur susth rahe (Many happy returns for the day. We are proud of your contribution towards our nation. Wish you good health).”

आपको जन्मदिन की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ, @narendramodi जी. देश के लिए आप बिना थके बिना रुके जो कर रहे हैं उस पर हम सब को गर्व है। भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि आप खुश और स्वस्थ रहें। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2024

Actor Sidharth Malhotra too took to his Instagram Stories to wish PM Modi as he wrote, “Adarniye Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji, aapko janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnayein.( Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, heartfelt birthday wishes to you.)”

South megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his X account to join the well-wishers.In his tweet, the veteran actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji ! May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories.”

Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji !

May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!! 💐🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2024

Suniel Shetty also sent his warm wishes as he took to his X account saying, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness!”

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mqkk8lyf0v — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2024

Jackie Shroff kept his message short but sincere: “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday!”

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Zrlo8JA6Wc — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 17, 2024

Earlier in the day, Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures with PM Modi and wished him a long and healthy life. He also shared a letter he received from PM Modi about his book titled ‘Your Best Day Is Today’.

In his special birthday post, he wrote, “Respected Prime Minister…Many many happy returns of the day! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You’re tireless too! And inspirational too. You are ordinary too! And extraordinary too….Be victorious. Jai Hind.. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi”

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also took to the social media handle to wish PM Modi on the special day. She shared a picture with him on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the greatest leader @narendramodi”

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

Earlier today, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, along with other senior party leaders, extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

The microblogging site X was flooded with birthday greetings on Tuesday, with BJP heavyweights including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extending their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi’s vision of “New India” and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination.

“Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of ‘New India’. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare,” Shah said.

“In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership. Modi ji, who has increased the prestige of the country from the depths of the sea to the heights of space, is an inspiration for peace, compassion and empathy all over the world. #HappyBdayModiji,” he added. (ANI)