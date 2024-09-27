Assam’s Kamakhya temple gears up to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja

GUWAHATI: The historic Kamakhya temple located atop Assam’s Nilachal Hills celebrates the Durga Puja and Navaratri festivals in its unique manner.

This year, the 15-day-long Durga Puja festival at Kamakhya temple started on September 26, and it is celebrated in a manner where idol worship is avoided.

The fortnight-long Durga Puja commenced at the historic temple amid the chanting of slokas and rituals by priests.

The Durga Puja celebrations at the Kamakhya Temple start on the ninth day of the waning of the moon, or “Krishna Navami,” and will continue till the ninth day of the waxing of the moon, or “Sukla Navami,” of the Hindu month Ashvin.

Himadri Sharma, the priest of Kamakhya temple, said that the fortnight-long Durga Puja has started at Kamakhya temple from Krishna Navami and will be continued till Sukla Navami.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “Every year the Durga Puja at Kamakhya temple is celebrated with different fervour. As per rituals, Durga idol is not worshipped here. But all other rituals have been performed during the period. We have made all arrangements,” Himadri Sharma said.

Talking about the Navratri celebration, he further said that, Kumari Puja (virgin worship) will be performed from the first day after the Navratri.

“On the first day, one Kumari Puja will be performed, on the second day two…. and on the ninth day nine Kumaris will be worshipped,” Himadri Sharma said.

A devotee from Rajasthan said that he pays a visit to the historic temple every year during the Durga Puja celebrations.

“A fortnight-long Durga Puja festival is organised at Kamakhya temple every year, and we feel very happy to visit here,” the devotee said.

The Kamakhya Temple is located atop the Nilachal Hills and is one of 51 Shaktipeeths in the country. (ANI)

