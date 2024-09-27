Consulate General of India condemns vandalism at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento

CALIFORNIA: The Consulate General of India, San Francisco, has urged local authorities to take action against the perpetrators of the act of vandalism that took place on the night of September 24 at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California.

In a post on X, the Consulate stated, “@cgisfo has taken up the matter with local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.” This incident marks a troubling escalation in attacks against Hindu temples in the United States, with this being the second vandalism incident within just ten days.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Sacramento area of California was desecrated with anti-Hindu messages on the night of September 25, less than 10 days after a similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York.

The messages included phrases such as “Hindus go back,” prompting concerns among the local Hindu community and in response, the community had expressed their commitment to standing united against hate.

“Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace,” the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post in X.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

Responding to the vandalism, Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives posted on X, “There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected.”

Hindu American Foundation, promoting human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism thanked Beri for raising the issue of hate crime targeting a Hindu temple.

“Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to ‘go home’,” posted Hindu American Foundation on X.

Prior to this, a similar incident of vandalism took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024. (ANI)

