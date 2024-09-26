“Australia are playing mind games”: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali’s striking take ahead of BGT

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes Australia players are playing “mind games” ahead of the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

The wave of excitement has started to build around the rivalry between India and Australia as the series inches closer to its commencement in November.

Recently, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins chose Rishabh Pant as the batter they will be wary of ahead of captain Rohit Sharma, stalwart Virat Kohli, and “national treasure” Jasprit Bumrah.

“He’s someone that has a big influence in a couple of series, and we have got to try and keep him quiet,” Cummins said on Star Sports.

Basit Ali believes Australia are playing mind games, and India’s experienced trio will be lingering in their thoughts.

“They are playing mind games. Australia will be scared of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pant has scored runs recently. They are playing mind games. They are trying to target Pant. This is their mindset. They are showing something else and are thinking about other things,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Last week, the 53-year-old lambasted Australia’s seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon for his remarks on the result of the BGT.

On the Willow Talk podcast, Lyon predicted that Australia will whitewash India by clinching a “5-0 series win.”

He slammed Lyon and stated that such remarks should not come from a cricketer. He even urged India’s seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to reply to Lyon’s comment.

“I will only say one thing about Nathan Lyon’s stupid statement that Australia will defeat India by six Tests, but only by words. In the past two series, India have dominated Australia. Such comments don’t suit cricketers. Ricky Ponting or former cricketers can make such statements. I request Ashwin to reply back and say that India will defeat Australia by 5-0,” Basit said last week.

India is currently engaged in a Test series against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Australia are squaring off in a five-match ODI series against arch-rival England. (ANI)

