Chaos at Mumbai airport as Shah Rukh Khan heads for IIFA 2024

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Dressed casually in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, Shah Rukh Khan displayed his signature blend of style and comfort while maintaining his composure amid the chaos.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety throughout the encounter.

Anticipation for the IIFA 2024 has been building, especially following a light-hearted press conference where Shah Rukh and Karan Johar shared playful banter.

At the event, Shah Rukh humorously teased Karan about his frequent hosting duties, joking, “Bhai, picture bhi bana na… kitna host karega tu?” to which Karan responded with laughter, showcasing their camaraderie.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the IIFA event, promising a night of laughter, entertainment, and glamour.

Additionally, Shah Rukh is set to star in his upcoming film ‘King’, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which reportedly features his daughter, Suhana Khan.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.

Rekha last performed at the IIFA in 2018. From ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ to ‘Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan,’ she left everyone smitten with her ‘adaa’. She was joined by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on the stage.

On her upcoming act, Rekha in a note shared by the IIFA team, said, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years.”

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also add chaar chand to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience. (ANI)

