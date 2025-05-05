Bangladesh: Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das shown arrested in four murder cases

DHAKA: A court in Chittagong on Monday has shown arrested Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in four murder cases after the Bangladesh High Court granted bail in a sedition charge, lawyers said.

“A judge in Chittagong has shown arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das in four cases filed in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif”, Ashraf Hossain Razzak, General Secretary of Chittagong Bar Association, told ANI over the phone.

On November 26, Saiful Islam Alif, a lawyer practicing at the Chittagong Court, fatally attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants during a protest demanding the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by police at Dhaka Airport on November 25 last year on the charge of sedition.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bangladesh High Court granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. A bench of Justice Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.

Immediately after the bail order was issued, the state filed an application with the chamber court seeking a stay of the order. The chamber court did not stay but set a hearing date.

“In order to prevent Chinmoy Prabhu from being released, even after being granted bail by the High Court, he was shown arrested in Chittagong court”, said Das’s lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee.

“None of Chinmoy’s lawyer were able to appear in the Chittagong court. The prosecution unilaterally did hearing”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chinmoy’s lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee told ANI that the allegation was completely false against our leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Seven months ago, he was arrested on November 25, 2024.”

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatani Jagran Jote and a former ISKCON leader, has been accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh and is facing sedition charges.

“There is no specific allegation against him for flag dishonour. We argued with all documents in favour of him, and the court was satisfied and granted bail, and the rule was absolute. We are happy for this judgement,” Bhattacharjee said.

“We hope he will be freed within a week from Chittagong Central Jail after the order reaching to the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate court”, he added.

“The government is trying to stay in order,” Bhattacharjee said.

“But there is no sign of his speech or motivation or anything against Chinmoy Prabhu of sedition. Still, after seven months, there is no police investigation report”, he said. (ANI)

