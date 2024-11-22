BGT 2024-25: India’s pacy comeback rattles Australia at 67/7 on Day 1 at Perth

PERTH: The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant Harshit Rana brought back India in the game with a stellar performance leaving Australia reeling at 67/7 on the first day of the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

After bundling out India at 150, the Australian innings started on a shaky note with debutant Nathan McSweeney, becoming the first to fall, bowled by Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah at the score of 10. The scoreboard read 14/1 at that point.

A moment came when India could have drawn the second blood soon after and Labuschagne would have been in pavillion for a duck, but Virat Kohli dropped a reflex catch at slip after almost taking it.

Usman Khawaja was the next to depart, scoring just 8 runs before being taken out by Bumrah, which left Australia at 19/2. The troubles compounded for the Aussies as Bumrah struck again, this time claiming the prized wicket of Steve Smith for a first-ball duck, reducing the visitors to a precarious 19/3.

Travis Head tried to counter-attack against the fiery Indian attack, hitting two boundaries, but his stay was cut short at the score of 11, as Harshit Rana, rattled his stumps, making his debut memorable. Australia were now 31/4.

Mitchell Marsh followed soon after, contributing just 6 runs before falling to Mohammed Siraj, pushing the score to 38/5. Marnus Labuschagne, who had displayed grit for much long couldn’t pose much of a scare and was dismissed for just 2 off 52 balls by Siraj, further plunging Australia into trouble.

Australia’s fifty came up in 23.4 overs, a clear indication of the dominance of the Indian bowlers. The last wicket of the day was the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, who managed just 3 runs before being sent back to the pavilion by Indian skipper Bumrah.

At stumps on Day 1, Australia was teetering at 67/7. Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) were the unbeaten batters at the crease, facing an uphill battle on Day 2.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the day with exceptional figures of 4/17. He was well supported by Mohammed Siraj, who claimed 2/17, and Harshit Rana, who took 1/33 on his debut.

The Indian pace attack’s relentless performance has set the stage for an intriguing second day, with Australia needing a significant effort from their lower order to recover from this dire position.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood, helped the hosts restrict India to a paltry score of 150 in the first innings of the first Test.

India started the second session at 51/4, with Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

Jurel did start the session positively with a boundary. However, he was caught in slips by Marnus Labuschagne for 11 in 20 balls, with two fours. Mitchell Marsh got his first wicket. India was 59/5.

Marsh soon removed all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was caught behind by Alex Carey for just four runs. India was 73/6.

Nitish joined Pant in the middle. Nitish was fine against spinner Nathan Lyon, smashing him for boundaries. India reached the 100-run mark in 39.2 overs.

The entertaining 48-run stand between the duo ended with Pant being caught by Steve Smith for 37 in 78 balls, with three boundaries and a six. India was 121/7. Skipper Pat Cummins got his first wicket.

Also, Harshit Rana was removed by Hazlewood for seven, thanks to a fine catch by Nathan McSweeney in slips. India was 128/8.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah was Hazlewood’s fourth scalp for eight, caught behind by Carey. India was 144/9.

India was skittled out for 150, with Nitish being the final wicket, removed by Cummins for 41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six. Usman Khawaja took a fine catch at midwicket.

Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Starc, Cummins and Marsh got two each.

At the end of the first session, India was 51/4, with Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a testing Perth surface, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul could not score in the first two overs by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, with a four coming through byes.

However, Jaiswal was tempted to drive by Starc and debutant McSweeney took a catch at gully. India was 5/1 in 2.1 overs.KL was joined by Devdutt Padikkal at the other end, who was playing his first Test in Australia after a solitary Test against England at home. The duo showed some patience until Padikkal nicked one to wicketkeeper Carey, giving Josh Hazlewood his first scalp. Padikkal was back in the hut for a 23-ball duck. India was 14/2 in 11 overs.

Star batter Virat Kohli came out to huge cheers, but his stay at the crease was short-lived as Hazlewood extracted extra bounce from the surface, resulting in Virat nicking the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slips for just five, continuing his poor run. India were 32/3.

KL, who was looking in control and had hit some fine boundaries, could not carry his patient efforts for too long. He was ruled out in a controversial fashion, with no evidence if the ball hit his pad or bat. He was gone for 26 in 74 balls, with three fours. India were 47/4.

Pant and Jurel, two young wicketkeeper-batters, ended the session for India without any further losses.

Brief Scores: India: 150 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 41, Rishabh Pant 37; Josh Hazlewood 4/29) vs. Australia: 67/7 ( Alex Carey 19*, Travis Head 11; Jasprit Bumrah 4/17). (ANI)