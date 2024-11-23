“Mahayuti govt achieved undisputed, resounding success”: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the voters and people of Maharashtra as the Mahayuti alliance is poised to form the government after the assembly polls on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Shinde said that the Mahayuti government had achieved an “undisputed and resounding” success in the assembly polls and that the Mahayuti has become popular in the state.

He noted that the victory belonged to the brothers, sisters, and farmers of the state and that the common people had voted like “Superman.”

Shinde further said that this was a victory of the Hindu ideology of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the voters: The Mahayuti government, working for the prosperity of Maharashtra and the welfare of the masses with a dedicated spirit, has achieved undisputed and resounding success. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti became popular. This victory belongs to my dear sisters, dear brothers, dear farmers. The Common man in the state voted like Superman. So this victory belongs to the common man in the state; it belongs to the government, which works round the clock for the common man. This is the victory of the ideology of the Hindu heart emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighesaheb,” Shinde said.

The Chief Minister further stated the alliance has come to power with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, along with help from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

“With the support of world leaders and the popular Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modiji, strong Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, the government of the common people in the minds of the people could come to power in the state. With the help of Devendraji and Ajit Dada, historical work could be done in this state,” Shinde said.

He added, “This undisputed victory gives hope to work vigorously henceforth with more enthusiasm and an increased sense of responsibility. Taking this blessing as our head, it is our responsibility to take Maharashtra on the path of development twice as fast. Every particle in the body and every moment of life will be carried for the beloved Maharashtra, this promise! Once again, three times to all the voters. Jai Maharashtra!”

Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 224 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading on 54 seats. (ANI)

