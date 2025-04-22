Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah reaches Srinagar for security review meeting

ANANTNAG: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to hold a high-level security review meeting in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, occurred earlier today, leading to widespread shock and condemnation.

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ashok Koul condemned the incident, stating, “This is a very unfortunate incident. After 2019, such incidents stopped, but they have started again. This is a very sad incident. We condemn this and we warn the neighbouring nation that is behind this incident.”

Northern Army Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar is reportedly on his way to Srinagar from Udhampur. He will be briefed by local formation commanders regarding the current security situation, according to Defence sources.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also left his residence on Tuesday, heading towards Pahalgam to assess the situation firsthand.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid “heartfelt” condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle said that the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful.

“The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable,” the post reads.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger,” he added.

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region’s tourism sector.

Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location. (ANI)

Also Read: Spring in India – Climate, Nature, and Best Destinations