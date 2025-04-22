UN to review detention of Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch

GENEVA: The case of Baloch human rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch has been officially accepted for review by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The case was submitted by Kurtulus Bastimar, an international legal advisor representing Dr Baloch. He confirmed the development in a statement on social media. “I am glad to inform you that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is going to start examining the individual application that I submitted on behalf of my client Mahrang Baloch,” he said in a post on X, as reported by TBP.

Bastimar mentioned that he would head to Geneva to communicate directly with UN agencies concerning the case.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, who serves as the main organiser for the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was apprehended a month prior while participating in a peaceful sit-in protest in Quetta. She faces charges under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism legislation, which includes accusations of sedition and murder. Human rights groups have labelled these charges as “politically motivated” and have demanded her immediate release, as reported by TBP.

Demonstrations and sit-ins took place throughout Balochistan, including in Turbat, Gwadar, Khuzdar, and various other regions. UN human rights experts have previously raised concerns regarding her detention and the wider crackdown on political dissent in the area. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention looks into cases of supposed unlawful detention and is empowered to request information from governments.

This review of the case is regarded as a pivotal development in raising global awareness about human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Basic rights such as freedom of speech, political expression, and access to education are frequently suppressed. Military operations in Balochistan have led to widespread displacement and fear. Despite repeated calls from human rights organisations, the plight of the Baloch remains largely ignored, fueling frustration, resentment, and a growing demand for justice and autonomy. (ANI)

