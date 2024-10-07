Bigg Boss 18: 90s Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar joins Salman Khan’s show

MUMBAI: From Bollywood to Tollywood, captivating audience hearts in the 90s, actress Shilpa Shirodkar is all set to add her tadka in Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as one of the contestants.

Shilpa Shirodkar made an entry on her iconic songs.

The host of the season, Salman introduced Shilpa Shirodkar as the fourth contestant of BB 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy’s film Bhrashtachar alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Then, she was part of some commercially successful movies including ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, ‘Trinetra, ‘Hum’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, among others. She established herself as a star in Bollywood.

She has given some memorable roles by sharing screen space with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the younger sister of former actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar.

Salman also introduced contestants Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Nyrraa Banerji, among others.

Apart from contestants, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya also made a memorable guest appearance. Not only his presence but one of his question to Salman caught the attention of viewers.

He asked Salman, “Kab karenge shaadi?” (When will you get married?). To which Salman responded humorously, noting that he’s perfectly fine being single and sees no immediate need for marriage.

The premiere offered fans a sneak peek into the luxurious setup, which includes a spacious living room, a large kitchen, and an innovative confession room.

Adding an unexpected twist, the house also features a unique jail area modeled after a cave, setting the stage for some thrilling moments this season.

In a playful nod to the show’s theme, Salman engaged in an imaginative conversation with his past and future selves, joking about the longevity of his role.

“You must work hard and do the film ‘Prem’,” his past self advised, while an AI-generated version of himself hinted at still hosting Bigg Boss in its 38th season.

A tantalizing tagline teased the upcoming chaos, proclaiming, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!” (This time, a storm will hit the house because Bigg Boss will bring the chaos of time!).

This season promises to be riveting, with 18 contestants vying for the coveted winner’s trophy and a hefty cash prize.

Salman Khan has been a staple of the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ on JioCinema. The inaugural season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The previous season, ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

With a blend of new drama, strategy, and interesting theme of time travel, Bigg Boss 18 is ready to entertain and keep their viewers glued to their screens. (ANI)

