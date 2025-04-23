“Give them what they deserve…” Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, other celebs condemn Pahalgam terror attack

MUMBAI: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted innocent tourists, has sparked a wave of condemnation from both political leaders and celebrities alike.

As the nation mourns the brutal killings, prominent figures from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to express their outrage and call for swift justice.

Actor Sanjay Dutt voiced his anger, posting a message on his official X handle on Wednesday.

He wrote, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

Vicky Kaushal shared his sentiments on Instagram, writing, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this heinous act are brought to justice.”

Anil Kapoor also expressed his shock and sorrow, posting, “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace.”

Director Karan Johar, known for his social media presence, shared his own thoughts, saying, “This is heartbreaking… Prayers to the families and loved ones of the innocent lives lost in this heinous attack…”

Jr NTR, the famous Telugu actor, also condemned the attack, posting on his X handle, “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice.”

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi, who had been in the Kingdom for a two-day State visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, arrived back in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister skipped an official dinner in Saudi Arabia and made the decision to return immediately following the tragic events in Pahalgam.

Upon his arrival in the national capital, PM Modi held a high-level meeting at Palam Airport with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, to discuss the security situation in Kashmir and the next steps in response to the attack.

Prime Minister Modi condemned the terror attack, offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

He shared a message on his X handle, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger.”

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, also curtailed her official visit abroad following the attack.

Sitharaman, who was on a trip to the United States and Peru, made the decision to return to India to address the ongoing situation.

This attack is considered one of the most significant and brutal terror incidents since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has launched an extensive search operation in the Baisran area of Pahalgam to apprehend those responsible for the violence. (ANI)

