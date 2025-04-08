“Biggest concern is Prime Minister’s silence”: Congress leader Pawan Khera on US imposing tariffs

AHMEDABAD: Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the US imposing tariffs, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the PM should make a statement to maintain people’s confidence in the economy and stock market.

“The biggest concern is the Prime Minister’s silence. The US is openly mocking our country, our stock market, our economy and the Prime Minister is silent. Canada, China, Taiwan, the UK, and the European Union have all responded in their own way or are preparing to respond. Here, we do not know, the opposition does not know, the people of the country do not know what the strategy is… The Prime Minister should make a statement to maintain people’s confidence in the economy and the stock market. Everyone should be taken into confidence,” Khera told ANI.

Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the tariffs’ impact on global trade and economic growth.

Reacting to the Congress Working Committee meeting and AICC session, Khera said that this session will be historic.

“This is going to be historic. Its results will also be historic. There is an atmosphere of despair in the country. The Congress is ready to take its responsibility to deal with that atmosphere of despair,” the Congress leader said.

Ahmedabad will host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9, marking the event’s historic return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held later today in the city as part of the convention.

The AICC formed a drafting committee for the meeting. The committee consists of big names, such as Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, and 13 others. Randeep Surjewala has been named the Convenor of the drafting committee. (ANI)

