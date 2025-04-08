How to Choose the Best Interest Rate Before Applying for a Loan

NEW DELHI: A personal loan allows you to borrow money without collateral, but the interest rate you choose can significantly affect your repayment amount. Selecting the right interest rate ensures that your loan remains affordable and manageable.

Let’s understand the key factors to consider when choosing the best interest rate for your loan.

Key Tips to Choose the Best Interest Rate Before Applying for a Loan

Choosing the right interest rate when you apply for a personal loan can make a big difference in how much you end up paying. A lower rate means smaller EMIs and less overall cost, while a higher rate can add to your financial burden.

To choose the best interest rates you can consider these key factors:

Compare Interest Rates from Multiple Lenders

Not all lenders offer the same interest rates. They have different rates depending on factors like your income, credit score, and relationship with the bank. For instance, if two banks offer personal loans at 12% and 14%, choosing the lower rate can save you money in the long run. Always compare rates online or visit different banks before finalising your loan.

Consider Collateral

Personal loans are typically unsecured, meaning you don’t need to provide any assets as collateral. However, secured loans (like gold or home loans) often come with lower interest rates. If you own an asset that can be pledged, it might be worth considering a secured loan instead. For example, a personal loan interest rate may be 14%, while a gold loan could be as low as 10%, making the latter a more affordable choice if you need funds.

Look for Minimal Documentation and Quick Approvals

Some lenders require extensive paperwork, while others offer loans with minimal documentation. If you urgently need funds, choosing a lender with a simple process and online application can be beneficial. For example, pre-approved customers of certain banks and NBFCs can get loans in minutes, whereas other lenders may take days for verification.

Choose the Right Loan Tenure

Loan tenure affects both your EMI and the total interest paid. A longer tenure results in lower EMIs but higher overall interest payments. For example, a Rs1 Lakh loan for two years at 12% interest will cost less in total interest than the same loan over five years at 15%. Assess your budget and repayment ability before selecting the tenure.

Ensure the Loan Amount Matches Your Needs

Applying for an amount that is either too high or too low can be problematic. If you need Rs5 Lakhs but the lender’s maximum limit is Rs3 Lakhs, it won’t be helpful. Similarly, borrowing more than required may increase your repayment burden. Choose a lender that offers the loan amount you need at a reasonable interest rate.

Consider Processing Fees and Hidden Charges

Apart from interest rates, lenders charge processing fees, which adds to your total loan cost. Some banks charge 1-2% of the loan amount as a processing fee, while others may waive it for specific customers. Always check for hidden costs, such as prepayment penalties or late fees, before finalising your loan.

Conclusion

By researching thoroughly and comparing offers from different lenders, you can choose a personal loan that fits your needs while keeping costs low.

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund: Diversify across asset classes to improve portfolio resilience