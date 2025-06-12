BJP appeals global community to denounce vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangaldesh

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Thursday called on the global community to denounce the reported vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home situated in Bangladesh.

Patra stated that Rabindranath Tagore’s ancient home in Bangladesh was attacked by some miscreants on Tuesday (June 10).

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Patra said, “Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house, located in Bangladesh, was attacked and damaged… His Kacharibari, built by his grandfather, has been attacked. We are getting to know that the people of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam carried out this attack. It is also coming to light that this was a pre-planned attack. For five days, it was planned that the house of Rabindranath Tagore, the foundation and pillar of our civilisation and culture of Bengal, would be attacked so that they could send a big message to the world. It was a planned attack.”

“Rabindranath Tagore is no ordinary personality. When his house was attacked, his way of thinking was attacked; we appeal to the world community to come together against this. This is the appeal of the BJP, a party that believes in inclusiveness. We are making a global call to all countries that value morality, creativity, and culture. “Everyone should come together to condemn what has happened today in Bangladesh,” he added.

Patra further condemned the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, saying that the international monument could not be protected.

“Today’s topic is about Bangladesh. We are not intruding on any international domain. But this is Rabindranath Tagore’s topic, so the BJP takes it very seriously and sensitively. The behaviour of the interim government of Muhammad Yunus is not right. The international monument could not be protected,” he said.

“We appeal to the world community to come together against this. This is the appeal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which believes in inclusivity, a party that believes in the mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas. We are giving a global call to all the countries that value morality, the countries that value civilizational thoughts, the country that values creativity and the countries that value culture. They should all come up in unison to denounce what has happened today in Bangladesh. “The attack on the house of Rabindranath Tagore,” the Puri MP stated. (ANI)

