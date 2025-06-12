“Congress saddened when country moves ahead”: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took a dig at the Congress party saying that he has no cure for the main opposition party, which he alleged plunges into sorrow whenever the country moves ahead.

The BJP MP highlighted India’s growth in the last 11 years, pointing out that India’s exports have risen to USD 800 billion from USD 50 billion.

“In the 11 years, so much work has been done that it’s difficult to count the names of the schemes… In all aspects, we are moving towards complete self-reliance, and exports have also increased exponentially and reached more than USD 800 billion. When I was a new minister, we were importing almost everything. Our exports were not even USD 50 billion… If Congress gets saddened when the country is moving ahead, but the people of the country are happy, then I have no cure for them,” the Union Minister told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rijiju said that the Lok Samvardhan Parv is “an important programme.”

“The skills that we have in the villages – this programme has been initiated with an aim to bring their products into the market, to give them a platform. It will also help the mobility of the products from different states to one another…,” he said.

To commemorate the completion of 11 years of the Government with Empowerment, Inclusion, and Cultural Pride, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising Lok Samvardhan Parv from June 11- June 15 at the Birsa Munda Lawn, Gandhi Darshan at the Raj Ghat in the national capital.

The event is envisioned as a celebration of inclusive development, showcasing the Ministry’s key schemes, programmes, and achievements under the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. It also highlights the Ministry’s continuous efforts towards the economic empowerment of minority communities, especially artisans and traditional craftspeople.

According to a statement, this edition of Lok Samvardhan Parv will provide a vibrant platform to over 50 artisans from Northern States of India, enabling them to exhibit and sell traditional crafts, engage with potential buyers, and build market linkages.(ANI)

