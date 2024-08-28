“BJP is trying to defame Bengal,” CM Mamata Banerjee condemns 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned BJP’s 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ and called it an attempt to “defame” Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee’s scathing attack on BJP comes after the latter held a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ protest, following the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ violence. Mamata Banerjee claimed that TMC government wants justice for the victims of R G Kar Hospital and College incident.

“We have dedicated this day to the RG Kar doctor. We want justice but BJP today called for a bandh. They don’t want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She further criticised the ‘Bandh’ and supported the police actions on the protestors of Nabanna Abhijan rally.

“We don’t support this bandh. BJP never demanded the resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur. We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally), I salute the police for handling the situation well.” she said.

She further said that the rapist will be rightfully punished.

“For this, there is only one punishment- to hang till death,” she said.

She furher informed that the West Bengal government will introduce a bill in the next 10 days to ensure the punishment for rapists.

“Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass the bill, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time,” she said.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also opposed the BJP’s 12-hour “Bengal Band”.

"We oppose the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP." "We oppose the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP," Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee also demanded legislation for crime against women.

“If a time-bound legislation pertaining to the crimes against women is not passed by the Centre in the next 3-4 months, then Trinamool Congress will hold a big movement in Delhi,” he said.

BJP has called for a ’12 hour Bengal Bandh’ after Kolkata police resorted to lathi charge, use of water cannons and tear gas against the protestors in Nabnna Abhiyaan’ Rally. (ANI)