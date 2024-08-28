RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s security elevated to ASL level, on par with Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has strengthened RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s security by upping his existing ‘Z+’ armed protection to the more robust Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol.

This upgrade involves augmenting the security measures currently provided by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

The ASL status brings Bhagwat’s security level on par with that of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials told ANI that the new directions were issued on August 16 considering fresh threat analysis report submitted to the MHA by the Intelligence Bureau.

They said that the ASL protocol was previously required only during Bhagwat’s visits to certain sensitive locations.

Bhagwat is among 10 persons who have ‘Z+’ armed security cover by CISF personnel. Currently, a total of 200 protectees are being covered by the CISF personnel.

The security enhancement for the RSS chief comes in response to recent assessments revealing vulnerabilities, especially in states led by non-BJP parties. The report highlights threats from various organizations, including radical Islamist groups, and cites intelligence inputs about Bhagwat’s increased risk. This prompted the MHA to classify Bhagwat as an “ASL protectee,” necessitating enhanced security measures.

All states and Union Territories have been informed of the security upgrade. Under the ASL protocol, local agencies, including district administrations, police, health departments, and others, are required to collaborate to ensure the protectee’s security and safety.

Furthermore, helicopter travel for the protectee is restricted to specially designed aircraft and must comply with detailed protocols. The ASL protocol also mandates thorough anti-sabotage inspections and implements multi-layered security rings to ensure comprehensive protection. (ANI)

