Paris Paralympics: Sumit, Bhagyashri lead India to vibrant welcome in opening ceremony

PARIS: The Paris Paralympic Games were officially inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysees and then on the Place de la Concorde, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in Paralympic sports history.

In a moment of pride for India, para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashri Jadhav led the Indian contingent, which is the largest ever in the nation’s Paralympic history with 84 athletes in 12 different sports.

Sumit Antil, who won gold in javelin at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, had the honour of being the flag bearer, symbolizing the nation’s hopes for another stellar performance. Alongside him was Bhagyashri Jadhava silver medallist in Short Put at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, reflecting India’s growing strength across multiple disciplines.

This year, India has sent its largest contingent ever to the Paralympics, comprising 84 athletes across various sports, a testament to the country’s expanding para-sports ecosystem. The enthusiasm and unity displayed by the team were evident as they marched with pride, representing the aspirations of over a billion Indians.

The opening ceremony itself was a spectacular celebration of diversity, resilience, and the spirit of competition, featuring breathtaking performances that highlighted French culture and the Paralympic values of determination and equality.

Athletes from around the world were warmly welcomed as the Paris Paralympics promised to be an unforgettable event.

The Indian athletes, with high expectations resting on their shoulders, are poised to showcase their skills on the global stage.

India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

India will compete in three new sports–para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo–at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country’s participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held in Paris in 2024.

Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi lauds Praveen Kumar for clinching silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics