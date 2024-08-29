Parts of Delhi face waterlogging, traffic jams following heavy downpours

NEW DELHI: Severe waterlogging and traffic congestion were witnessed in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city on Thursday morning.

Here are the visuals from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road road show vehicles wading through the waterlogged roads.

The waterlogging in the area has slowed down the traffic in the area. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road.

Visuals from Parade Road Underpass, Delhi Cantonment showed the waterlogged road.

Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places at Dhaula Kuan.

Meanwhile, the rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (ANI)

