India hands over first payment for energy project to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha on Thursday handed over the first payment for Hybrid Power Projects aimed at addressing energy needs in Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Jha handed over the payment to Sulakshana Jayawardena, the Secretary of Ministry of Power and Energy and Chairperson of Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA), the statement said.

The project is aimed at catering to the needs of the people of the three islands, which are not connected to the national grid. India is granting an assistance of USD 11 million for this project, as per the statement.

Earlier on August 23, Jha visited the island’s Eastern Province, where he met Governor Senthil Thondaman and State Minister of Trade and Environment S Viyalendiran and discussed various planned and ongoing projects in the Province under India’s assistance.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “During his visit to Eastern Province, HC Santosh Jha met Governor Hon. Senthil Thondaman & State Min. of Trade & Environment Hon. S. Viyalendiran discussed various planned & ongoing projects in the Province under Indian assistance. Also exchanged views on political developments in Sri Lanka.”

Earlier on August 22, Jha interacted with representatives of Batticaloa District Chamber of Commerce and Batticaloa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and advised them on avenues to enhance B2B engagement with India.

On August 21, Jha visited the site and reviewed progress of the Tri-lingual Multi-ethnic School being constructed at Polonnaruwa as a High Impact Community Development Project under Indian grant assistance.

The Rai Bhasha Multi-Ethnic School is a high-impact community development project under the Indian grant assistance. On August 20, Jha distributed solar lanterns to beneficiaries of houses built with Indian grant assistance at Pitakanda, Rattotta Estate, reaffirming India’s continued commitment towards betterment of the IOT community in the plantation regions. (ANI)

