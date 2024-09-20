Boondi Ladoo Recipe by Madhumati Tyagi

INGREDIENTS
FOR BOONDI:
- 2 cup Besan
- pinch kesar food color
- water
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- oil, for frying
FOR SUGAR SYRUP:
- 1½ cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- ¼ tsp kesar food color
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp pistachios
- 2 tbsp cashews
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, to prepare the Boondi, in a large bowl take 2 cup Besan, pinch kesar food color and water.
- Whisk and mix well making sure there are no lumps in the batter.
- Further, add water slowly, and make smooth flowing consistency batter. If the batter is watery, then the Boondi will turn flat. If the batter is too thick, then the Boondi will be formed with a tail.
- Also, add ¼ tsp baking soda and mix well.
- Boondi can be prepared by using an oil strainer with small holes.
- Pour the prepared Besan batter in the strainer slowly, making sure the drops of besan fall into the oil.
- Do not overcrowd the Boondis as they stick to each other. Stir gently.
- Once they are almost crisp, take them off of the oil and spread them over the kitchen paper towel.
- Prepare Boondi in batches and keep them aside.
- Now to prepare the sugar syrup, take 1.5 cup of sugar in a large Kadai.
- Add 1 cup water and boil for 2 minutes or until the sugar-syrup turns sticky. Do not go for a string consistency sugar-syrup.
- Add ¼ tsp kesar food color, ½ tsp cardamom powder and 1 tsp lemon juice. Mix well.
- Now add in prepared Boondi, 2 tbsp cashew and 2 tbsp pistachios. Mix until the sugar syrup is well coated.
- After some time, make sure Boondi absorbs the sugar-syrup. This makes Boondi juicy.
- When the mixture is still lightly warm, start shaping the Ladoos.
- Finally, Boondi Ladoo recipe is ready to enjoy.
