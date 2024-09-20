California’s aging services offer valuable resources for older adults

As we grow older, our needs and priorities change. In California, a wide range of services is available to help you maintain your independence, stay connected, and lead a fulfilling life. Whether you’re looking for support with daily tasks, health care guidance, or planning for the future, California’s aging services are here to help.

Aging in Place

Many of you may prefer to stay in your own home as you get older. California offers programs that can assist with home repairs, transportation, and in-home care. Additionally, health and social care programs, including day centers with activities like arts and exercise, help you stay independent.

Nutrition Services

You can enjoy home-delivered meals or gather for group meals at local centers. For those with limited income, there are options to get fresh produce and other food benefits through the CalFresh Expansion program.

Health Insurance Guidance

Confused about health insurance options? The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), provides guidance on Medicare and long-term care insurance.

Support for Caregivers

If you are caring for an older adult, there are programs like Caregiver Resource Centers (CRCs) and the Family Caregiver Support Program offering respite, counseling, and assistance with paperwork. CRCs also provide action plans for families dealing with dementia.

Legal Assistance

Facing issues like consumer fraud, elder abuse, or age discrimination? Legal Services are available to help with Social Security, health insurance, pensions, and more.

Employment Opportunities

Looking for a job? Free training and job placement services are available for older Californians.

Emergency Preparedness

Planning for emergencies is especially important as we age. California offers resources to help you prepare for natural disasters, power outages, and other emergencies. Creating a personal emergency plan, keeping an emergency kit ready, and staying informed about local resources can make all the difference.

All these services and more are coordinated through local Area Agencies on Aging. Find yours by calling the California Aging and Adult Information Line at 800-510-2020 or visit aging.ca.gov.