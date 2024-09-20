Global nonprofit DSNDP volunteers from California participate in cleanliness drive!

India Post News Service

On September 14th, 2024, California State residents joined hands as dedicated volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking an Adopt-A-Block cleanup-drive in collaboration with the Maintenance Services Department at Kay Avenue, Hayward, California 94545.

This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 07 volunteers at Alameda County who collected 5 big size bags of trash resulting in collection of around 200 pounds of waste.

Earlier in California, the organization also carried out other cleanliness activities such as Adopt-a-Ramp, Adopt-a-Highway, Adopt-a-Beach etc. across 10 cities involving a total of 289 volunteers who worked for around 581 volunteer hours, collected 386 bags of waste resulting in approx. 5790 pounds of trash.

Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18 states and 73 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drive including 23 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/ River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2356 volunteers, actively collecting more than 37785 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from various state and county governments in the form of 53 certificates and 51 sign boards within the nation.

To learn more about our initiatives and get involved, visit https://www.dsndp.com or contact DSNDP representative Mr. Shrirang Mistry at shrirangmistry@gmail.com/ 562-350-3112.