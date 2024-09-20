Hindi Divas celebrated by Indian Consulate

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago in association with Hindi Coordination Committee, organized Hindi Divas on 14 September 2024 at the Consulate.

The program was attended by Hindi scholars, Hindi organizations, language experts, school students, parents, and members of the Indian diaspora, interested in promotion of Hindi language.

The event featured enthusiastic participation from school children, who performed Hindi play, recited poems and patriotic songs. The program included a short Drama “Hamid Ka Chimta” by students of Mandi Theatre, “Shanti Ke Sipahi” by “Dramatech of America”, recital of Hindi poems and patriotic songs by school children.

Consul General Somnath Ghosh in his opening remarks thanked all other Hindi organizations that have been promoting use of Hindi in Chicago and entire mid-west.

Consul General highlighted the importance of encouraging the use of Hindi among children of the Indian diaspora to maintain a strong connection with their cultural roots.

