Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ITServe Alliance works towards building a brighter future for everyone

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: “ITServe Alliance members are passionate about the wellbeing of society just as they have been about their businesses, but restricted by 24 hours in a day,” says Amit Goel, Managing Director of ITServe Alliance Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “The mission of ITServe Alliance CSR is to empower local communities through STEM advocacy, educating the underprivileged, feeding the hungry, supporting our veterans and first responders and recognizing our community heroes.”

Elaborating on the larger mission of CSR, Goel said, CSR has a broad range of initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact in various areas. “The activities are STEM Scholarships & STEM Grants, Youth Entrepreneur Program, Recognizing Community Heros, Community Involvement by Volunteering, and ‘Helper’s High’ by PVSA.”

In order to achieve these lofty goals, ITServe has assembled an exceptional team of committed and talented national leaders to make its mission accomplished. “To have a meaningful impact, 2024 CSR team includes 15 dynamic leaders who really care for society. The roles have been distributed based on the 5 major activities that ITServe Alliance CSR undertook this year,” Goel added.

In addition to the national chairs, ITServe boasts of 21 chapters, each led by a dedicated chapter president, who serve as a pillar, championing the ITServe vision alongside the CSR objectives. The national/chapter level CSR chairs play a critical role in identifying and partnering with qualified non-profit organizations that align with CSR objectives.

CSR is chaired by distinguished Chairs, including Krishna Revoori, Naveen Surya, Ravisankar Ramanathan, Naveen Jagadam, Venkat Seelam, Jogeswara Rao Peddiboyina, Dhanunjaya Mundrathi, Suresh Chappidi, and Suresh Babu Manukonda.

According to Jagadeesh Mosali, President of ITServe Alliance, “ITServe’s CSR plays a very critical role in helping us realize our mission of giving back to our communities and working towards the wellbeing of the larger society. The generous donations, resources and the time devoted by our leadership and member organizations, helps ITServe in the success of our programs. Our partners play a vital role in helping us broaden our reach and positively impacting the lives of the lesser fortunate in our communities by helping us broaden our reach through the many CSR initiatives.”

Amar Varada, Governing Board Chair says, “ITServe CSR Team members are unwavering in their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to local communities across the country. The ITServe CSR vision is empowering local communities through Education and Training, Creating local employment and Supporting our First Responders.”

Vinod Babu Uppu, Governing Board Chair -2023, said: “Over the years, ITServe Alliance has established a name for itself as the center point of information for its members and the larger community, covering a variety of areas ranging from immigration, technology, economy, and many more that are relevant to its members. ITServe has 21 Chapters in several states across the United States, bringing resources and of service to the larger humanity in every part of this innovation country.”

From the very beginning, ITServe’s mission has been to empower local communities through a wide range of initiatives. ITServe believes in the transformative power of STEM scholarships, STEM training, and STEM internships, which enable individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to a thriving society. By advocating for these educational opportunities, CSR aims to bridge the gap and provide equal access to quality education.

ITServe CSR is committed to giving back to our local communities through various educational, empowering, charitable programs. Since ITServe’s inception in 2010, CSR team has embarked on a remarkable journey in the realm of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Starting with small steps, it has made a significant impact by investing 1.5 million Dollars in STEM activities and various welfare programs. In addition to the financial contributions, ITServe members have dedicated thousands of hours of collective efforts to serving local communities.

Founded in 2010, ITServe Alliance is the largest association of Information Technology Services Organization functioning across the United States. Established with the objective of being the collective voice of all Information Technology companies with similar interests in the United States, ITServe Alliance has evolved as a resourceful and respected platform to collaborate and initiate measures in the direction of protecting common interests and ensuring collective success.

Amit Goel and the entire CSR and ITServe leadership are confident that with a passionate and dedicated team, ITServe is committed to and will reach more organizations and expanding its support network, with the goal to create a lasting and positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. ITServe CSR is driven by the belief that together, we will build a brighter future for everyone.

Also Read: Indra Nooyi to deliver keynote address at ITServe’s Synergy 2024