Indra Nooyi to deliver keynote address at ITServe’s Synergy 2024

CHICAGO: “Indra Nooyi will be the Special Guest and deliver the keynote address during Synergy 2024, which will be held at the electric city of Las Vegas, at the Caesars Palace, the legendary hotspot where fortunes favor the BOLD on October 29-30, 2024,” Suresh Potluri, Director of Synergy 2024 announced.

Synergy is ITServe Alliance’s flagship Annual Conference, which began in 2015 with the objective of providing business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives with strategies and solutions that address the unique needs of the IT Solution & Services Industry.

“In addition, with an esteemed panel of keynote speakers, industry experts, and thought leaders, who will share their insights and best practices on a diverse range of topics, Synergy 2024 will focus on developing strategic relationships with our partner organizations, sponsors, and supporters, to work for a better technology environment by building greater understanding,” Potluri added.

Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO stepped down after a 24-year career with the company. Born in India, Nooyi was one of a handful of people of color to run an S&P 500 company.

“Synergy 2024 is a unique venue for the collision of brilliance, a networking supernova, and a tech safari all rolled into one,” said Amar Varada, ITServe’s Governing Board Chair. “As you are aware, ITServe Alliance’s Synergy is the only one-of-a-kind conference delivering innovative strategies, unique insights, and proven tactics for success, exclusively for IT service companies and individuals.”

With Panel Discussions that are vital to the ITServe members, who are entrepreneurs, Synergy 2024 will be packed with sessions on Immigration, CIO/CTO, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Financial, Startup Cube, and PAC.

Jagadeesh Mosali, National President of ITServe Alliance said, “ITServe Alliance’s Synergy 2024 will offer to its over 3,000 participants from across the nation, innovative strategies, unique insights, and proven tactics for success, exclusively for IT service companies and individuals. Synergy will focus on developing strategic relationships with our partner organizations, sponsors, and supporters to work for a better technology environment by building greater understanding.”

With the theme, “Join, Collaborate, Accelerate” ITServe is working to streamline the Synergy Conference process, increase the brand value of Synergy, and promote diversity to establish it as a recognized America’s biggest IT Staffing conference by mainstream media similar to SIA, HR World, Inc 5000.

According to Anju Vallabhaneni, President-Elect of ITServe, “Synergy offers a unique opportunity for IT companies and individuals in the industry to hear from renowned guest speakers and thought leaders from across the country.

As per the organizers, Synergy 2024 will provide a platform for 3,000+ CXOs from hundreds of multi-national companies to come together to hear industry leaders speak, engage in discussions with lawmakers, and participate in interactive breakout sessions, deliberate on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the world of IT Staffing and Technology.

Since 2015, Synergy has grown from a one-day conference and banquet event to two full days of speakers, panels, and breakout sessions. “What began in Dallas, TX, has now traveled to Las Vegas, continuing to grow. Synergy continues to add prominent speakers, and valuable sponsorships, and help grow a community network of industry professionals across the country, said Sateesh Nagilla, Treasurer of ITServe.

Participants will get to network with peers, learn from experts, and discover new and exciting developments in IT. Don’t miss the chance to hear from inspiring speakers who will show us how to conquer the upcoming challenges and opportunities in information technology. Come, join us and be part of our journey. Let us be your voice when it comes to Information Technology.

Founded in 2010, ITServe Alliance is the largest association of Information Technology Services organizations functioning across the United States.

Over the years, ITServe Alliance has established a name for itself as the center point of information for its members, covering various topics ranging from immigration, technology, economy, and much more. ITServe Alliance now has 21 Chapters in several states across the United States, bringing the Synergy Conference to every part of this innovation country. For more information, please visit: www.itserve.org