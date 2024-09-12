IIFA Festival 2024 kicks off with a spectacular showcase of stardom at the official IIFA India press conference in Mumbai

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: A Spectacular Showcase Of Indian Cinema’s Best – Bringing Together Superstars Across Five Iconic Industries

A Historic Celebration of Cinematic Excellence!

IIFA FESTIVAL DATES |September 27th -29th, 2024, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Friday 27th September | IIFA Utsavam 2024- Celebrating the four vibrant South Indian film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Hosts:

Telugu Hosts: Rana Dagubatti and Teja Sajja

Kannada Hosts: Akul Balaji and Vijay Raghavendra

Tamil Hosts: Sathish and Diya Menon

Malayalam Host: Sudev Nair and Pearle Maaney

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Performers:

Prabhu Deva |Rockstar DSP | Shane Nigam |Raashii Khanna | Pragya Jaiswal | Malashri | Aradhana Ram | Regina Cassandra

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Nominations:

Saturday 28th September | IIFA Awards

IIFA Awards Hosts: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal

IIFA Awards Performers: Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor

IIFA AWARDS 2024 Nominations:

Sunday 29th September | IIFA Rocks | By Invitation Only

IIFA Rocks Hosts: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee

IIFA Rocks Performers: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Honey Singh

IIFA Festival 2024 tickets

Platinum List

https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/91813/iifa-utsavam-2024-at-etihad-arena-abu-dhabi

https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94211/iifa-awards-2024-at-etihad-arena-abu-dhabi

https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94209/iifa-rocks-2024-at-etihad-arena-abu-dhabi

10th September 2024: 10th September 2024: Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema—the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards—triumphantly returns for an unprecedented third showcase to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the leading leisure and entertainment destination from September 27th-29th 2024 at the iconic Etihad Arena. The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

The IIFA Festival 2024 features a set of iconic events:

September 27: NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards September 28: NEXA IIFA Awards co-presented by Sobha September 29: Sobha IIFA Rocks co-presented by NEXA

The IIFA 2024 kicked off with a dazzling showcase of stardom at its official India press conference, featuring the ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar. They will be hosting the highly anticipated NEXA IIFA Awards extravaganza co-presented by Sobha Realty on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, at the iconic Etihad Arena.

Joining the impressive line-up are the dynamic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, set to dazzle as hosts of IIFA Rocks 2024. Also in attendance at the press conference was Telugu and Hindi cinema’s superstar Rana Daggubati.

Heralding an extraordinary journey over 24 glorious years, IIFA2024 is set to bring together the finest in Indian cinema in a breath-taking display of brilliance across five iconic industries. The three-day extravaganza is all set to showcase the rich diversity of Indian cinema by bringing together the glamour of the IIFA Awards with the vibrant South Indian cinema through the IIFA Utsavam Awards (Celebrating Cinema of the South).

Set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the festivities will kick start on Friday, 27th September, with IIFA Utsavam Awards, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries.

The excitement continues on Saturday, 28th September, with the prestigious IIFA Awards. The festival concludes on Sunday, 29th September, with the exclusive, IIFA Rocks. The 24th Edition of IIFA promises to be a magnificent celebration of cinematic excellence, featuring a stellar array of talent and industry luminaries, from the brilliance of Hindi cinema to the dynamic South Indian film industry, OTT platforms, global stars, international dignitaries, cinema enthusiasts and media houses from around the world, this will be the largest and most memorable IIFA Festival to date.

Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales, NEXA commented, “As the NEXA IIFA Awards return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September, we reaffirm our commitment to our 8-year partnership. NEXA and IIFA symbolize the pursuit of innovation, challenging the status quo to create novel and inspiring experiences. By combining global design, sophisticated style, and innovative technology, NEXA crafts premium experiences that align perfectly with IIFA’s mission to build lifetime experiences and celebrate excellence in Indian cinema globally.”

Mr Ashish Parakh, Chief Sales Controller and Chief Marketing Officer at Sobha Realty, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “IIFA has always been a shining example of cinematic excellence, bringing people together from across the globe—much like how Sobha Realty creates homes that resonate with the global Indian community. We’re thrilled to continue the journey with Sobha Realty IIFA Weekend and Rocks at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and are eager to be part of another remarkable event that showcases creativity and excellence on the world stage.”

Mr Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, IIFA stated, “As we approach IIFA’s Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination. He added, “Expect mesmerizing performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”

Taghrid AlSaeed, Miral’s Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events, said, “We are proud to welcome the world’s biggest celebration of Indian film for a historic third time to Yas Island. This year’s IIFA Festival promises to be an extraordinary spectacle of cinematic excellence and vibrant culture with the welcome of IIFA Utsavam to the Island for the first time. We can’t wait to transform Yas Island, the leading entertainment and leisure destination into a global stage for Indian cinema. This year’s event will unite Bollywood’s brightest stars with their most passionate fans for an unforgettable experience in Abu Dhabi. Let’s get ready for an event like never before”

H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications, DCT Abu Dhabi says, “We are delighted that Abu Dhabi will host the International Indian Film Academy Awards for an unprecedented third consecutive year. As a city steeped in culture and creativity, this continued partnership highlights Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for global events. We look forward to sharing our city with the luminaries of Indian cinema and the IIFA audience, celebrating the best of Indian cinema together with the finest Emirati hospitality.”

Mr Ashish Sehgal – Chief Growth Officer – Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, expressed his excitement about this association – “ZEE is thrilled to bring the magic of the IIFA to millions of households across the globe and celebrate the brilliance of Indian Cinema and its talented artists. This prestigious property is a natural fit for our portfolio and reaffirms ZEE’s audience-first strategy of delivering premium entertainment that resonates deeply with our diverse viewers. We are confident that this association will not only elevate the viewer experience but also strengthen our leadership in delivering the best of Indian Cinema to the world and set new benchmarks in engagement, viewership and entertainment.”

Mr Praveen Sharma, Group CEO & Partner Maisour & Meteora Group expressed his happiness, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards as the Investment Partners of IIFA Weekend & Awards. This collaboration marks a monumental milestone for Maisour, a crowd-funding platform for fractional ownership in Real Estate in Dubai with a global platform like IIFA that unites and celebrates the best of Indian cinema in a dazzling showcase of stardom. The highly anticipated cinematic extravaganza IIFA Festival 2024 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, sets the perfect stage for this partnership. At Maisour, we champion creativity, innovation, and make Real Estate investment in Dubai affordable that seamlessly resonate with the prestigious legacy of the IIFA awards. Together, we aim to elevate the fan engagement and offer them opportunities for investment and excellent returns.”

Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO& Co-founder of EaseMyTrip shared his thoughts on the association, stating; “As IIFA approaches its Silver Jubilee in 2025, EaseMyTrip is excited to be the official travel partner for the world’s grandest celebration at the IIFA Awards. This year, the celebrations promise to be bigger and more spectacular than ever. As a homegrown brand, we’re delighted to offer IIFA specific holiday packages. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to making travel for the event and beyond both effortless and unforgettable for all.”

Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager for Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, remarked on the partnership, saying, “As the official hospitality partner for the IIFA Festival 2024, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is honored to be at the very heart of this extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema and music. We are thrilled to welcome the industry’s most prominent stars throughout this action-packed weekend and are committed to ensure they experience the exceptional hospitality that Hilton is renowned for.”

Nabila, Founder NABILA and ZERO makeup- Official Hair & Makeup Partner commented saying, “The team at NABILA is thrilled to return to IIFA for the fourth time, styling and energizing this star-studded event at the magical YAS Island. With our backstage powered by ZERO Makeup — a brainchild of NABILA that is specially designed for brown skin and associated with IIFA since its inception — we are fully prepared for this exciting journey.”

Partners of IIFA Festival 2024

NEXA- Presenting Sponsor Of IIFA Awards & Co-Presenting Sponsor Of IIFA Weekend And Rocks

Sobha Realty-Presenting Sponsor Of IIFA Weekend And Rocks And Co-Presenting Sponsor Of IIFA Awards

Yas Island / Experience Abu Dhabi -Official Destination Partners

Maisour- Investment Platform Partners

Zee Network – Broadcasting Partner

Ease My Trip- Travel Partner

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island- Official Hospitality Partner

Lulu Hypermarkets- UAE Retail Promotion Partner

Criticare Asia Hospitals – Healthcare Partner

Nabila & Zero Makeup – Official Hair & Makeup Partner

Amorepacific – Official Gifting Partner

Puneet Gupta Invitations- Official Invitation Partner

Faridah Ajmal Perfumes – Official Gifting Partner

Vernost- Digital Partner

Kadak & Khaleej Times- UAE Media Partners

Grand Hyatt Mumbai-Mumbai Host Hotel

NECC- Brand Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Media Partner

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!”

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family’s deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honor to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before!”

Vicky Kaushal shared his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, “IIFA has been an important part in my journey, a remarkable celebration of cinematic excellence, and a gathering of the brightest talent and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it’s pure magic. Returning to IIFA at the breath-taking Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – a place where entertainment knows no limits – is an experience I’ve eagerly anticipated. I’ll try this time too to ignite the stage with fresh energy and create unforgettable memories with the amazing IIFA family. The anticipation, the fans, and the celebration of cinema make it truly special. This year is set to be one for the history books!”

Rekha shares her excitement about being part of the IIFA journey and her upcoming performance at The World’s Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards this September 2024, saying “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years. Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honor, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable.”

Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, “IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024!”

Sharing her excitement on performing at IIFA’s grand stage, Kriti Sanon said, “IIFA has always been close to my heart, and every year, it feels like a homecoming. There’s something incredibly special about the way IIFA brings together the entire film fraternity, not just to honor the best in cinema, but to celebrate the passion and creativity that drive us all. Being back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with its stunning backdrop, adds an extra layer of excitement! I can’t wait to feel the energy, soak in the glamour, and, most importantly, share unforgettable moments with the fans who make it all worthwhile. It’s going to be a magical experience, and I’m looking forward to my performance and beyond thrilled to be a part of IIFA’s 24th edition.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who won the Best Supporting Actor award at the IIFA Awards 2020 for his portrayal of MC Sher in Gully Boy, shared his excitement about hosting IIFA Rocks at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards. He said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting IIFA Rocks at the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, a stage that holds a special place in my heart. Winning the Best Supporting Actor award here in 2020 for MC Sher was a pivotal moment in my career, and returning now as an IIFA Rocks host feels like coming full circle. I’m eager to bring electrifying energy and passion to the IIFA stage, and I can’t wait to share this incredible experience with the amazing global IIFA family once again.”

Abhishek Banerjee expressed his excitement about hosting IIFA Rocks on Sunday, 29th September, saying, “My IIFA journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As an actor and casting director, being part of this spectacular showcase of stardom at the grand celebration of Indian cinema is deeply rewarding. IIFA doesn’t just honor the artistry of Indian cinema; it creates a truly special and magical experience by bringing the entire industry together. I’m super excited to join the IIFA family as I host IIFA Rocks on 29th September, thrilled to be a part of the IIFA legacy, where the journey is as enriching as the destination. See you at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September!”

Celebrating the achievements and triumphs of South Indian cinema, with its focus on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, IIFA Utsavam 2024 serves as a unifying platform bringing together four main industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Telugu, Host, Rana Daggubati said, “My journey with IIFA goes way back, and IIFA Utsavam is indeed a true celebration of South Indian cinema. I’m thrilled to be a part of it and feel immensely privileged to host the IIFA Utsavam Telugu Cinema Awards. Come join us and be a part of this grand celebration at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Experience this grand spectacle in at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island Abu Dhabi from September 27th to 29th, 2024.

Get your tickets NOW:

UTSAVAM LIVE: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/iifa-utsavam

AWARDS LIVE: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/iifa-awards-2024

ROCKS LIVE: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/iifa-rocks-2024

