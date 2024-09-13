IALA Celebrates India’s 78th Independence Day in San Fernando Valley

India Post News Service

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA: On August 24th, the Hjelte Sports Center in Encino was transformed into a vibrant showcase of Indian culture as thousands gathered to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day. The event, organized by the India Association of Los Angeles (IALA), also commemorated the organization’s 25th anniversary, marking a silver jubilee of uniting the community through heritage and cultural festivities.

The celebration dubbed a “mini India,” featured an impressive display of local talent representing the diverse cultures of India. Attendees enjoyed an array of performances that reflected India’s rich heritage through music, dance and art.

Several esteemed guests graced the event, including Deputy Consul General of India Shri Rakesh Adlakha, Councilman John Lee, LAUSD Board Member Scott Schmerelson, and a representative from Congressman Brad Sherman’s office. Community leaders also showed their support.

IALA Chairman Kankansinh Zala praised India’s remarkable progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Zala expressed pride in the country’s growth and global influence. IALA President Sunil Agrawal welcomed the crowd, celebrating the achievements of Indian Americans and their impactful contributions across various sectors in the U.S. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, performers, vendors, and sponsors who made the grand fair possible.

In a special moment, a representative from Congressman Brad Sherman’s office presented the U.S. flag to IALA President Sunil Agrawal and Chairman Kankansinh Zala, along with a certificate stating that the flag had been flown over Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Councilmember John Lee commended IALA for creating a space where people could experience the multifaceted richness of Indian culture, from arts and entertainment to Indian cuisine.

Deputy Consul General Shri Rakesh Adlakha highlighted the strength of the Indian American community and their significant role in strengthening the bonds between India and the U.S. His presence underscored the importance of cultural events in fostering international relationships.

The event featured a dazzling cultural show curated by Vice Presidents of Culture Hezal Shah and Falguni Zala, along with their team. Attendees were mesmerized by performances including classical Kathak, energetic Bhangra, fusion dances, and Bollywood numbers. Highlights included performances by Kathak Kala Academy, Ghungru, Rhythm, and Dhol Tasha, showcasing the talents of children, adults, and professionals. A special performance by renowned singer Yash Wadali added a star-studded highlight to the event. Wadali’s captivating voice and powerful performances energized the crowd, drawing cheers and applause.

With over 60 booths, the fair offered something for everyone. From fashion and food to nonprofit organizations, the booths, managed by Parmesh Shah and Manmohan Chopra, attracted large crowds who shopped, ate, and enjoyed the festive atmosphere.

The India Pavilion, managed by Nisha Rawal, Nalini and Rekha Khandelwal, was a popular attraction for children, providing hands-on experiences with Indian arts and crafts and helping them connect with their cultural roots.

A key highlight of the day was the free health fair, organized by Vice President of Health Dr. Bama Sridhar. Thousands of visitors took advantage of free health check-ups and received guidance on diet and nutrition. The health fair was a tremendous success, thanks to the efforts of Mohinder Kaur, numerous doctors, and volunteers.

An appreciation ceremony, emceed by IALA Board Members Raman Chadha and Dhara Patel, saw Deputy Consul General Adlakha presenting plaques to the event’s major sponsors. Honorees included Kanaksinh and Falguni Zala, Dr. Kalpesh and Dhara Patel, Wallis Bank, SBI Bank, Sanjay Shah, and Iqbal Samra.

LAUSD director Scott Schmerelson was honored for his outstanding contributions to education and children. Yash Wadali was also honored with IALA’s prestigious annual award for his contributions to the arts.

The day also saw the release of IALA’s annual magazine, featuring a cover story dedicated to the success of Indian Americans and their significant contributions to America’s progress.

The grand fair was an unforgettable success, thoroughly enjoyed by thousands who marveled at the displays of talent, culture, and community spirit. As IALA continues its tradition of organizing this annual fair, it remains a pillar of cultural unity and pride for Indian Americans in the San Fernando Valley.

IALA is comprised of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, which is elected annually. A large volunteer base has helped deliver the grand India fair year after year since 2000. IALA can be contacted at ialasfv@gmail.com.