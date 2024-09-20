Trip to Magical Mount Rainier and Tacoma, Washington

Lina Shah

This summer, we picked the perfect time to explore and experience the enchanting beauty of Mount Rainier, Washington. We had heard so much about its magic and mystery. With our son now living in Tacoma, we often caught glimpses of the mountain’s summit from his balcony on clear days, fueling our desire to visit.

Mount Rainier, known as “Tacoma” in the Lushootseed language (pronounced “Taquoma”), shares its name with the nearby city in the Puget Sound region. The earliest activities of Native Americans around the area date back to 4000-5600 BCE, particularly along the Bench Lake trail. We planned our trip meticulously using traveltacoma.com. Before heading to the National Park, we spent two days exploring Tacoma.

We were warmly greeted at the glass-art-themed boutique hotel, Hotel Murano, located steps away from the Convention Center and the city’s best museums and restaurants. We will forever cherish the breathtaking waterfront views of Puget Sound that we enjoyed from our room. The hotel itself is a gallery, featuring the designs and masterpieces of different glass artists on each floor.

After settling in, we visited the Washington State History Museum, which provided an interactive and informative experience. We learned about the traditional lands of the Puyallup People, who have stewarded this land for generations. Next, we visited the Tacoma Art Museum, home to over 5,400 art pieces and a leading resource for art from the Pacific Northwest and greater western region.

The following morning, we explored the pride of the city, the Museum of Glass, known for its premier contemporary glass artworks. The iconic Chihuly Bridge of Glass, visible from I-705, is free to walk on and showcases Dale Chihuly’s glass works masterpieces. We were fortunate to witness live glass art creations by visiting artists, adding to the sense of excitement and wonder.

In the afternoon, we ventured to Point Defiance Park, a large urban park just a 15-minute drive from the museum district. We spent the rest of the day at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, exploring its living history museum, trails, boardwalk, boathouse, the scenic Dune Peninsula, Rose Garden, Fort Nisqually, and the ferry dock to Vashon Island.

The drive from Tacoma to Mount Rainier National Park takes about two hours southeast. Our journey to the majestic Mount Rainier National Park began with a stop at Mill Haus Cider Co. for lunch. The park preserves its wilderness, iconic glaciated volcano, and natural and cultural resources. Our scenic drive through the park included stops at Longmire District, Narada Falls, Glacier View Bridge, and Ricksecker viewpoints, where we took in stunning scenery and captured memorable photos.

We checked into the historic Paradise Inn, one of the “Great Lodges of the West,” surrounded by lush mountain meadows and panoramic views of glaciers and waterfalls. We visited the Henry Jackson Visitor Center, enjoyed a theatrical experience about Mount Rainier, and caught the sunset from rocking chairs in the lodge’s lobby, followed by an evening playing board games by the cozy fireplace.

The next day, we drove a section of Stevens Canyon Road, stopping at Inspiration Point and Reflection Lakes for breathtaking views and photos. We also visited Box Canyon, marveling at the 180-foot-deep canyon carved by rushing water. There were plenty of informational boards along the way educating us on the local flora and fauna. After lunch at the National Park Inn, we returned to Paradise Inn and walked to Myrtle Falls. We were fortunate to participate in the 125th Anniversary celebration of the National Park and attended US Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s book unveiling ceremony. We hiked to Panorama Point – and even in June, the hike was covered in snow! That hike goes as high as 6800 feet in elevation. For those interested in hiking to Camp Muir for snowfield skiing, it’s essential to check current conditions with the rangers, as the trek can be long and strenuous.

Early the next morning, we walked the Skyline Trail to capture the beautiful sunrise at Edith Creek. Before leaving the park, we stopped at the Carter Falls trailhead for one last view of America’s Everest, making our visit to Mount Rainier unforgettable.

Back in Tacoma, we explored the LeMay-America’s Car Museum and LeMay Collections at Marymount, the largest privately owned collection of automobiles in the country. We were fortunate to meet Mrs. LeMay and learned about the museum’s various exhibits, school programs, and events.

In the afternoon, we headed to Point Ruston, an inspired waterfront community. We rented bikes from Wheel Fun Rentals to explore the recreation, entertainment, shopping, dining, and living spaces. To enjoy panoramic views of the South Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Olympic Mountains, and Mount Rainier, we took a scenic seaplane ride with Kenmore Air. The 30-minute narrated flight highlighted landmarks against the stunning backdrop of Mount Rainier. The thrill of flying off the water and soaring over one of the most beautiful regions in the world was unparalleled.

Our journey exploring Mount Rainier and Tacoma, Washington, enriched our appreciation for this uniquely vibrant region.

Lina Shah, A Freelance writer, Editor, Teacher, Social worker, Financial professional, a multi-talented suburban Chicagoland wife and a mother of two, also enjoys cooking, social gathering, and event planning.

