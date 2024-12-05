Celebrating Diwali and Garba Hosted by Dev Darshan Senior Center

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The festivities of Diwali and Garba came to life in a spectacular celebration at the Haridham Swaminarayan Temple in Chicago. Hosted by the Dev Darshan Senior Center, this unforgettable evening united the community for an event filled with music, dance, devotion, and cultural pride. Reflecting the center’s mission, “Where Friends Become Family,” the event perfectly encapsulated the essence of togetherness, support, and shared joy.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Ms. Mika Shastri, followed by a heartfelt introduction of Emcee Anica Dubey, who greeted the audience with a sincere “Namaskar” and “Good evening.” Setting the tone for the evening, Anica shared, “Tonight, we come together to celebrate the double dhamaka of Diwali and Garba, two vibrant traditions that represent the triumph of good over evil and the honoring of feminine divinity.”

The festivities kicked off with a powerful Aarti, invoking blessings from Goddess Ambe Maa and commemorating the late Acharya Dr. C. L. Shastri, a revered Sanskrit scholar, astrologer, and Maata Bhagat.

His immeasurable contributions to the Chicagoland community were honored, with the Garba program dedicated to his legacy. Family members joined Aarti ceremony, adding a deeply personal and spiritual touch to the event.

Following the Arti, attendees stood in respect as the National Anthem of the United States was played. The lighting of the ceremonial lamp served as a meaningful gesture of honor to the distinguished dignitaries in attendance, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy, Mr. Amal McAskill (former NBA player), Dr. Bharat Barai (renowned doctor and proponent of Indo-US relations), Dr. Vijay Prabhakar (founder of AMEC and Global Eye magazine), Shri and Smt Manish Gandhi (philanthropist) and Dr. Ashok Shah (a doctor), among others.

The dignitaries were presented with flowers in appreciation of their unwavering support for the community, and several of them took the stage to offer words appreciation. Congressman Krishnamoorthy praised the work of Dev Darshan, providing seniors with social care, cultural enrichment, and a sense of belonging.

In a touching moment, Mr. Amal McAskill spoke about his connection to Darshan, his sports student and the grandson of Hema Shastri. He shared how Darshan introduced him to the mission of Dev Darshan, a cause that deeply with his own family values of community, respect, and care for elders. Dr. Prabhakar and Manny Gandhi also commended the center’s dedication to honoring elders, emphasizing that these values are at the core of Dev Darshan’s work.

A key highlight of the evening was the Diwali celebration led by Hema Shastri, the founder of Dev Darshan Senior Center. Hema captivated the audience with a stunning devotional Krishna dance, blending grace, devotion, and culture into a powerful performance that set the stage for the rest of the evening.

The audience was transported on a musical journey as Melody Mahesh Kumar and Poonam Potdar delivered soulful renditions of Diwali and Bollywood classics.

The evening continued to soar as Sammy and Gautami, special guests from Texas, took the stage, delighting the crowd with their performances

Harshad Parekh, Jayesh Parekh, and Dilip Patel from the Friendship Senior Group were recognized for their support in making the event. A group photo was taken to honor all the volunteers, artists, sponsors, and community leaders who have made Dev Darshan’s work possible.

The event was also made possible thanks to the Swaminarayan Temple and its volunteers.

The stage was set ablaze by Shailendra Bhatnagar and Bhavna who ignited the audience, inspiring them to join in the dance with unmatched enthusiasm. The dancers spun in perfect harmony around the Ambe Maa statue, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity that made the evening truly unforgettable.

Now in its second year, Looking ahead, the center announced that member contribution for the upcoming year would be $50 per member, encouraging continued participation and support from the community.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from Hema Shastri.

Also Read: Dev Darshan Senior Center hosts first Anniversary Gala