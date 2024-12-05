Tulsi Vivah celebrates at Shivalaya Mandir of Greater Boston

India Post News Service

The Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston, Medford, MA celebrated the festival of Ma Tulsi Vivah on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 evening with great enthusiasm and devotion with hall full of devotees.

The marriage ceremony between the holy Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu/Lord Krishna/Saligram is not just a festival but also a celebration of love, devotion, and faith. The festival also teaches us the importance of maintaining a strong and harmonious relationship with our partner. Female devotees appeared in their traditional bright, colorful outfits like saris, lehengas, and Jewelries and make devotees wore Kurta and created an opulent atmosphere of rituals, mantras, devotional music and Bhajans.

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, both bride and groom side devotees arranged Haldi, Mehndi, and Chunni ceremonies followed by sumptuous Prasadam for all the devotees. The elaborate rituals symbolize the promises and duties each partner makes to each other and to Dharma, the cosmic law.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024 evening, temple priest Pt. Bharani Ji welcomed Ma Tulsi and Lord Krishna side devotees with Mantrocchrana. Vedic Vivah ceremonies began with an invocation by a Pandit to Lord Ganesh so that the Vivah can be performed peacefully without any hindrances. As per Pandit’s instructions, Nisha Monu Verma and Neetu Rajan Ponj performed Kanya Aagaman, Varmala exchange, Kanyadan, Hath Milap, Granthibandan, Manga Sutra tying, Sindhoor application and Saptapadi – taking seven rounds around the holy fire while he was chanting Vedic Wedding Mantras. Ma Tulsi and Saligram as couple received a blessing and shower of flower petals by the devotees as a part of the grand finale of the ceremony.

Aparna Kumar, Paru and others sang wedding and Ma Tulsi Bhajans with much devotion and at the end, they sang Ma Tulsi Aarati. Maha Mangalarati of Lord Shiva and other deities of the temple followed this. Vikas Sethi thanked the sponsors of Ma Tulsi Vivah and Maha Prasadam. He also thanked all the volunteers for making this event a grand success. Sudarshan, Sharma controlled the crowd. Temple priest Pt. Bharani Ji blessed all the devotees and all of them were served with delicious Maha Prasadam with many mouthwatering sweets.

